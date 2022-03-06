AND JUSTICE FOR ALL

No matter whether we live in the suburbs of the north side, or the bustling neighborhoods of the southeast; whether we are middle-aged, elderly or young; white, Black or brown – Fort Wayne residents all want to live in a safe community.

We believe that if we try to do the right thing, take care of our home and family, and help our neighbors do the same, we can belong to a whole that is strong and resilient.

But, for sometime now, the Allen County Commissioners have boasted “upholding public safety and the rule of law” fully aware that the county jail – aside from a poorly run quagmire of bad living conditions and human rights abuses – is, effectively, the only shelter offered for the mentally ill and addicted.

They are telling us that all that safety is not a concern for those who are problematic, vulnerable or just different.

Since area churches began probing our county government to begin building a “treatment not incarceration” strategy more than three years ago, not a single new dollar of our county budget has gone toward disinvesting from incarceration and investing in treatment.

Not a single new dollar, that is, until last week, when – in the middle of an election year – Commissioners Therese Brown, Richard Beck and Nelson Peters began to bring to the public their idea to advance public safety and reduce jail overpopulation by none other than ... a bigger, newer jail.

Formerly incarcerated citizens, clergy, teachers and counselors have been realizing for years the human cost of the lie that incarceration brings about law and order.

We've heard story after story of Fort Wayne parents who are strapped too thin caring for their son with autism or “Fragile X,” when he misses a step in his routine on the way home from school and winds up face to face with a drawn gun, uniformed police, and spending years in prison. Or the 20-something single mother with an addiction who has served time before and desperately wants to become clean but sees no long-term treatment center near or around Allen County and couldn't afford the price tag if there were.

“A bigger jail is a self-fulfilling prophecy,” says the Rev. Kimberly Koczan of Wisdom's Well Ministries and the Poor People's Campaign. “If the county builds the beds, they'll fill them, and it will likely be due to our most vulnerable friends and family having less access to fewer resources and hope. Why would we want to raise taxes and commit upwards of $300 million into expecting the worst from our people? Why don't we, instead, invest in making us more resilient, healthy and connected?”

“We know what keeps us safe,” says the Rev. Karen Staton, a Faith in Indiana leader and pastor of Destiny Life Center Church. “People in crisis getting the care they need. Good schools and affordable health care. Not a bigger jail that will only harm our community.”

The affected community has long called the commissioners to instead invest in expanding its pretrial diversion strategies, thereby keeping low-level offenders free and clear of the justice system; wrap-around service treatment centers that keep people out of the ER-to-jail revolving door; and, most importantly, a team of trained professionals aside from police who can be deployed for substance abuse, mental health and domestic violence disputes, thereby diverting people with long-term issues into treatment and not jail.

But the new “justice campus” would include a treatment wing and greater recovery and sober living programs, right? Corrections departments running treatment programs is problematic at best.

“It reinforces the belief that people battling addiction deserve punishment – undoing years of progress to understand addiction as a health issue,” according to the Justice Program at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University. “Any contact with our justice system affects people beyond their time behind bars. Incarceration or a criminal conviction should not be a prerequisite to treatment.”

In the weeks and months to come, our three commissioners may try to convince you that lawlessness and crime are rampant in Allen County; that Fort Wayne's growth points to no other option than to increase jail beds; even that there will be economic benefits to building a new jail.

The question is not just whether enough County Council persons will vote to allow taxes to go up to pay for the jail, or even whether we think downtown should be free of the albatross currently taking up prime real estate.

The question we will face as a county is: Whom do we want to become?

When the only tool you have is a hammer, everything begins looking like a nail. But there is another option:

Improve the level of excellence demanded from the jail, if needed invest in retrofitting the current building to allow room for vital rehabilitation programming, and invest in community-based treatment so that the criminal justice system does not become our de facto public health strategy.

Let's develop some new, less-violent tools in our belt. Instead of seeking to expand the machinery of despair in Allen County, let's invest in a society that respects the dignity of every person and safeguards justice for everyone.

Audrey Davis is a leader of Faith in Indiana.