Not over till it's over

The 2022 session of the Indiana General Assembly officially ended March 8, but state lawmakers say they still have work to do. That's because, in the Hoosier State, some bills never die.

House Bill 1296 is a good example. It repeals the state's requirement for a license to carry a handgun. It started life as HB 1077, but the Senate Judiciary Committee passed a different version maintaining the gun licensing provision.

A conference committee revived Auburn Sen. Ben Smaltz's original no-license-required proposal by stripping the language from HB 1296, which was a medical claims bill, and pasting into it the contents of HB 1077. It was passed by the Senate March 8, and Gov. Eric Holcomb signed it March 21. Indiana is now the 23rd state to revoke its gun licensing mandate.

“That was a bill that our caucus the last couple of years has been very interested in ... and I'm certainly glad to see it get across the finish line,” House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, told WXIN-TV Indianapolis.

Huston and other Republicans are anxious to breathe life into another piece of legislation, HB 1041, which bans transgender girls and boys from participating on sports teams that match their gender identity. GOP lawmakers promise to override the governor's veto of HB 1041 in May, despite there being no example of such concerns in Indiana.

In a letter issued March 21 explaining his veto, Holcomb said the measure “falls short” of its intended goal of providing a clear and consistent state policy. He said it's a solution looking for a problem.

“It implies that the goals of consistency and fairness in competitive female sports are not currently being met,” the governor wrote. “After thorough review, I find no evidence to support either claim, even if I support the overall goal.”

The legislature already had set May 24 as a day to make technical corrections, and Republican members, who need only a simple majority vote to override, are confident they will deal the governor a blow and ban transgender athletes from high school sports.

“The fundamental goal of this legislation is to protect competition in girls sports, and House Republicans will vote to override this veto when lawmakers meet again on May 24,” Huston said March 22. “This issue continues to be in the national spotlight and for good reason as women have worked hard for equal opportunities on the playing field – and that's exactly what they deserve.”

Banning transgender women from participating in sports – especially at the high school level – isn't based in scientific evidence, says Dr. Eric Vilain, a pediatrician and geneticist who studies sex differences in athletes.

“In the field of sports, there's a long history of discrimination that targets women that look different,” Vilain told NPR last year. “Again, the science of whether testosterone in real life is actually providing an advantage in competition is not clearly established. But more disturbingly is that all these rules at the elite level have affected women – not all women, but women with a Y chromosome. And often, it's triggered by women who look different.”

The governor vetoed another bill this session, HB 1211. In his veto letter, Holcomb said the “entirely new and unvetted” broadband projects provision could stop $154 million in high-speed internet improvements across 28 counties.

“Most regions have prioritized these broadband projects and did so under a very different expectation about how this money could be used,” the governor wrote. “It is neither fair nor appropriate to jeopardize or delay this type of transformation and concentrated investments in broadband.”

Holcomb also cited concerns with language in HB 1211 requiring state agencies to submit emergency rules for approval to the attorney general's office. He said such reviews could cause delays in administrative action.

Both portions of HB 1211 were added on the last day of the legislative session.

“While the legislative process can frustrate at times, it has often been stated that, to some extent, it was designed that way. Topics of such gravity like those highlighted in this letter always benefit from a full review and discussion,” Holcomb said in his veto.

The resurrected HB 1077 that won the governor's signature also was passed by the Senate on the last day of the session. It, too, would have been served by “a full review and discussion.” In fact, some statehouse watchers believed Holcomb would veto the handgun license ban based on the same objection. He did not.

The General Assembly's strip-and-insert mechanism is not uncommon to that body, but its use doesn't make it right. A “vehicle bill” that guts one bill and pastes into it new, unrelated language circumvents the House and Senate committee structures and confuses Hoosiers wanting to follow a bill's progress through the legislature.

Let's hope Holcomb signs a bill next March that does away with the Frankenstein-like process of cutting and pasting a dead bill back to life when committee votes don't go the General Assembly's way.