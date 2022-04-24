A legacy of care

It is a Hoosier who deserves credit for shaping and implementing many of the nation's – as well as the state's – first water-quality standards.

As this page reported upon his death in December 2019, William D. Ruckelshaus was “a pioneer in state and national efforts to fight pollution.”

The Indianapolis native “first took up the cause of environmental justice as an assistant state attorney general, teaming with the Indiana State Department of Health to take action against corporate water polluters,” read the editorial printed on Dec. 19, 2019, following Ruckelshaus' passing at the age of 81. Upon creation of the Environmental Protection Agency in 1970, President Richard Nixon tapped Ruckelshaus to be its first director.

“A growing national awareness had spawned tough new anti-pollution laws, but it fell to Ruckelshaus to find a way to effectively enforce them,” the editorial read. “He quickly consolidated the 15 federal departments overseeing portions of environmental policy, then set and enforced new standards to protect the nation's air and water. When polluters protested that such rules would wreck the economy, Ruckelshaus stood firm with evidence that the benefits of the cleanups the agency advocated would far outweigh the costs.”

Ruckelshaus had a second stint as EPA director a decade later under President Ronald Reagan and remained a staunch environmental advocate the rest of his life. As late as 2017, he was offering advice to the Trump-era EPA in a New York Times op-ed.