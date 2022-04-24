A vision UNFULFILLED

Indiana can be proud of many things.

It's the home of pioneering humorists from Kurt Vonnegut to David Letterman, artists from Cole Porter to Larry Bird, and landmarks of American culture, from the Indianapolis 500 to Hoosier basketball.

But here's something Indiana should not be proud of: Based on the state's own water quality reports, 24,395 miles of its rivers and streams are so full of bacteria or other contaminants that they are not considered safe for swimming or water-contact recreation.

That's more than any other state has reported; although, in fairness, Indiana is more thorough when it comes to monitoring the health of its waterways than many other states.

Half a century ago, the 1972 Clean Water Act set a target of making all U.S. waters “fishable” and “swimmable” within 10 years, by 1983.

Fast forward to today, and 50% of the 1.4 million miles of rivers and streams across the U.S. that have been studied in recent years are impaired by water pollution, primarily because they are unsafe for swimming or recreation, and unhealthy for fish or aquatic life.

The Clean Water Act was a breakthrough in environmental law and proved highly effective in curtailing some of the worst of the country's water pollution.

Its passage was inspired in part by front-page environmental catastrophes such as the flames on the Cuyahoga River in Ohio at the tail end of the 1960s. But special interests made their clout felt during the bill's journey through Congress.

While debating the legislation in 1971 and 1972, lawmakers decided against strongly regulating runoff of manure and chemical fertilizer from farms – so-called “nonpoint source pollution” – because of opposition from the powerful farm lobby.

Today, this farm runoff loophole accounts for the largest single source of water pollution nationally. Nowhere is this more apparent than in Indiana.

More than half (58%) of Indiana's land is dedicated to agriculture, from which significant runoff from farms and fields flows into Indiana's waterways every year. Livestock waste and excessive fertilizer applications are the main source of nonpoint water pollution in Indiana rivers, according to the nonprofit Hoosier Environmental Council.

While various programs exist to encourage farmers to reduce runoff voluntarily – such as by offering financial incentives for farmers to plant rows of trees along streams – these programs lack the mandates needed to address the vast scale of the problem.

Until Congress closes the Clean Water Act's agricultural runoff loophole (unlikely, given the current dysfunction in Washington, D.C.) there are other ways Indiana can and should act to reduce farm runoff into the state's waters.

While croplands are largely exempt from the Clean Water Act, the law does require large livestock operations (concentrated animal feeding operations or CAFOs) to obtain and follow water pollution-control permits. These industrial-scale facilities are a major source of Indiana's water pollution problems, with 855 CAFOs in Indiana producing millions of pounds of waste, far more than can be used as fertilizer on nearby farm fields.

Each hog operation in the state, on average, produces as much fecal material as a city of 200,000 people.

The EPA and many states, including Indiana, can do more to crack down on pollution from large livestock operations and to prevent the runoff of CAFO manure from the fields where it is applied. Multi-billion-dollar meat corporations, such as JBS and Tyson, which hold contracts on many of the livestock operations, should be forced to help pay for the responsible disposal of the waste they generate.

Indiana can also better support the professionals in state environmental agencies working hard to protect rivers and streams from pollution.

Between 2008 and 2018, Indiana lawmakers and governors slashed the budget of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management by 20%, while overall state spending grew 17%. Over this same period, staffing at IDEM shrank by 149 positions, or 16%.

On the positive side, those remaining at IDEM often work as hard as they possibly can to protect the state's waterways.

For example, IDEM actually does a better job monitoring its waterways than about two thirds of other state agencies. But continued budget cuts have made it harder for the agency to do enough to eliminate the water pollution it documents so well.

Ideally, Congress would revise the Clean Water Act to eliminate loopholes that have grown larger over the past 50 years. Partisan gridlock makes that extremely unlikely right now, but the public also needs to raise its voice and demand that federal and state legislators get serious about protecting our rivers and streams from pollution from agriculture and other sources.

Meanwhile, if we want to move closer to the fishable and swimmable waters promised 50 years ago, we have no choice but to make the most of the law we already have.

Eric Schaeffer is executive director of the Environmental Integrity Project and former director of civil enforcement for the Environmental Protection Agency.