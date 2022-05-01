Care still endures across the years

We celebrated the 140th anniversary of the founding of St. Joseph Hospital in 2009.

We presented birthday cakes to downtown businesses, particularly those in the Main Street and Broadway areas. Our neighborhood. Employees helped deliver the cakes to add a special, personal touch.

A timeline was created to show the history of the hospital from that first year when the Rockhill House Hotel was turned into a hospital by the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ. It was the first hospital in our city.

Most interesting to me in the timeline was that so many doctors, nurses and other employees were able to add so much information. For instance, three longtime employees related that they were all born in the hospital, on the same day, within hours of one another. Although their families didn't know each other, they had spent many years working together and could celebrate their birthdays together at St. Joe.

Many nurses started out as candy striper volunteers in their teens. Some attended St. Joseph School of Nursing; others went to other local or out-of-town schools. Most important though, many came back to work at the hospital; often retiring after many years of service.

The graduates of the St. Joe School still have a reunion each year, although their numbers are dwindling. Many times I would meet the women to take them on a tour during their reunion.

Their first request was always to go to the school to walk the halls again. They had wonderful stories!

One I remember so well: In the 1950s, the uncle of one of the girls was a policeman. He would come to the alley behind the school; the girls would drop down a basket with a Gardner's burger order and money. He would pick up the order and send it back up in the basket.

They didn't think the nuns knew, but I bet they did!

Community commitment has always been a strong part of our St. Joe. The Poor Handmaids, the staff, the volunteers and the support of many families over the years kept St. Joe a wonderful part of our community, and I hope it will be remembered for many years to come.

Barbara Schoppman is the hospital's former vice president of community and adult services.