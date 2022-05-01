Razing can't erase powerful memories

They're tearing it down, the old St. Joe.

Don't get me wrong, the new downtown Lutheran Hospital just across the street is beautiful, and the neighborhood certainly deserves fancy construction projects.

But my memories of this beloved hospital are numerous and almost always powerful. Still, to see it razed hurts as much as many of the recollections.

St. Joe was where they took Dad when he was having his brain bleed. Not only was it the closest hospital in proximity to our home, it was – at one time – the Catholic hospital, operated by nuns, the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ.

My Dad's cousin, Sister Laura, was a member of that order and worked the hospital registration forever, probably until the day she died.

Anyway, the last verbal conversation I had with Dad was in a room at St. Joe. I promised him he would be all right. He shrugged and said, “Maybe I will. Maybe I won't.”

He wasn't.

Mom also had a long stint at St. Joe. After a harrowing 12-hour surgery, one they told us it would be a miracle to survive, she spent 45 days on a ventilator in the ICU. She finally was extubated on the Fourth of July (talk about Independence Day) and moved upstairs to a ninth floor rehab program.

About a week later, we wheeled her whole hospital bed over to the window so she could watch the TRF fireworks. She loved fireworks.

And now, curtains are blowing in and out the missing windows as they prepare to be among the heap of memories nine floors below.

Back before either of them was sick, Dad and Mom had many a dinner date at the St. Joe Hospital cafeteria. With a senior citizen discount, it was darn near free to eat a “nice meal.”

Mom didn't seem to mind. She loved Dad and would've eaten anywhere he was. She called it “Saint Josef” with a French accent, as if it were Cafe Johnell, which it most certainly was not.

The more we teased Dad about his frugality, the louder his booming laugh.

Like Mom and Dad and Sister Laura, the hospital will be gone now, too. I won't miss the anxiety that welled up every time I pulled into valet parking or those 100 nights we stayed at Mom's bedside or out in the ICU waiting room asleep on the pleather furniture.

Once, my sister Sonya and I stepped outside in the middle of the night to smoke cigarettes, and when we came back to the waiting room, a homeless man had stolen Sonya's sleeping bag and was snoozing away on her pillow. And we laughed until we peed.

Hard memories. Fun memories.

I won't miss the reasons my parents were there, but I'll miss seeing this building and remembering them there, especially down in the cafeteria, aka Saint Josef.

Jessica Henry is executive director of Humane Fort Wayne. She originally wrote this as a Facebook post.