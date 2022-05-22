CLIMATE CHANGE

As we exit the pandemic, we must ask a critical question for our future: How will Indiana win in the post-COVID-19 economy – one increasingly driven by ideas and innovation?

Indiana has a strong track record of attracting business and jobs, and offers low taxes, a low cost of living, good infrastructure and a favorable policy environment. However, as businesses consider new sites to locate their factories and operations, the scope of business needs continues to grow. For firms competing in the innovation economy, like Eli Lilly and Company, the breadth of considerations is even greater.

Unfortunately, on these expanding measures of attractiveness, Indiana fares poorly.

Health: Indiana mortality rates in stroke, heart disease, diabetes, lower respiratory diseases, Alzheimer's disease and cancer outpace the national average. Indiana ranks in the bottom nine on America's Top States for Business list when measuring health, life and inclusion. That reflects the lack of investment we make in public health at large, where we rank 45th in public health spending.

Health care costs: Indiana has the sixth-highest hospital costs in the nation. And on average, private hospital costs are three times the Medicare price, outpacing neighboring states. This amounts to a “double tax” on businesses: our health care system costs more, and we use it more because our population is less healthy than those in states we're competing with for jobs.

Education: Hoosiers today have low performance on national metrics of education. Only 37% of Indiana 11th graders passed the state's own test on math proficiency. That's a stark statistic, and it's tough to think we can remain competitive in a STEM-based future if we don't improve. A recent study projected that about 30% of the jobs we will lose in the next decade – mostly in manufacturing -- will be replaced by math-, science- and technology-heavy jobs.

Workforce: That same America's Top States for Business study ranks Indiana 43rd in the workforce category. As the pace of technological advancements evolves, so must our thinking about how job roles and careers will be impacted here in Indiana if we don't adapt as well. Another recent study shows that individuals born from 1957 to 1964 held an average of 12.4 jobs between ages 18 to 54. What will that average number look like for an 18-year-old Hoosier starting out today?

These outcomes are important to Lilly, the business I lead, headquartered in Indianapolis since our founding nearly 150 years ago. Over the past five years, we've invested $2.5 billion in jobs and high-tech facilities here in Indiana to create medicines for some of the world's toughest health challenges.

More than a quarter of our global workforce calls Indiana home, whether they've grown up here or come to Indianapolis from around the world. Improving the health, education and workforce preparedness of all Hoosiers means Lilly can invest in – and hire from – our state in greater numbers.

To ensure Indiana continues to thrive, the state needs a policy agenda that addresses key areas to stay competitive in the future:

• Improving K-12 education to prepare students to compete for jobs in an economy of ideas.

• Ensuring job training and career readiness for those who have already left the education system, helping them secure their place in the modern workforce.

• Investing in our public health system. Poor public health is a precursor to poor personal health outcomes, and it's important we spend appropriately to improve the state's overall health and wellness.

• Addressing Indiana's outlier status for the overall cost of health care by better understanding the true drivers of cost then working to bring them down.

As vital as these agenda items are, there are also important table stakes at play. Establishing a green agenda is necessary in today's global economy where there are so many competitors offering a sustainable energy mix.

And we must embrace everyone. This includes communities of color, for whom outcomes on these dimensions are worse; rural Hoosiers largely being left out of the growth story in our state; and people who don't live here yet but should – prospective immigrants.

Improving STEM-related education, job readiness and health outcomes can help close gaps in health and education inequities for all Hoosiers. At the same time, we must remain a welcoming state that demonstrates an openness to difference. We can't afford to leave anyone in Indiana behind.

I shared these thoughts recently with the Economic Club of Indiana – noting that Hoosiers are at our best when the business community, nonprofits and policymakers unite to get things done. That is already proving true. Government officials from across the political spectrum, as well as nonprofit and business leaders, have reached out to start that conversation.

While we have work to do, when Hoosiers come together with their best ideas, we can tackle the biggest of challenges. Lilly is ready to invest in Indiana and work to make this the best state to work, live and start a business. And we will work arm in arm with all who want to join us.

Who else is in?

Dave Ricks is chairman and CEO of Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly.