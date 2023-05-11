Folks near Fort Wayne International Airport likely have noticed large military aircraft at the facility. The jets, KC-135 Stratotankers, are a part of the 434th Air Refueling Wing.
The KC-135s are from Grissom Air Reserve Base, just south of Peru near U.S. 31. Aircraft, aircrew, maintenance and support staff are working out of Fort Wayne as Grissom’s 12,501-foot runway gets a $60 million makeover.
The unit is the largest KC-135 wing in the Air Force Reserve Command, with 16 aircraft assigned to it. Not all of the jets relocated to Fort Wayne.
“Some aircraft are going through depot- level maintenance at other locations,” Douglas Hays, Grissom’s chief of public affairs, told The Journal Gazette. “We loaned a couple aircraft out, and we kept one behind, just because it needed some work done.”
The 434th will transition again to Ohio’s Wright-Patterson Air Force Base once a runway repair project there is complete. The air-refueling wing will return to Grissom after the runway is finished, in late summer or early fall, depending on the weather.
“Runway repairs are typically done about every 10 years,” said Col. Thom Pemberton, 434th Air Refueling Wing commander, in a prepared statement. “This time is a little different. They are removing concrete down to the dirt in many areas, which is something that has not been done since it was built in 1942.”
Grissom planners worked with Fort Wayne International Airport staff and the Fort Wayne-based 122nd Fighter Wing to ensure a smooth transition of operations, Hays said.
“It’s been a wonderful time,” Capt. Jason Washburn, a pilot with the 434th, told The Journal Gazette. “A lot of people are happy with being up (in Fort Wayne).”
The 434th Air Refueling Wing traces its roots to World War II; the original 434th Troop Carrier Group was activated in February 1944. It holds the record for most aerial refuelings in a one-week period, when the unit performed 290 aerial refuelings with more than 1 million pounds of fuel offloaded in 1981.