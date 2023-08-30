In a June 17, 2009, Journal Gazette article announcing the first Taste of the Arts, Arts United’s executive director, Jim Sparrow, said the organization sought direct methods for uniting the community.
Two executive directors later, the annual celebration on the last Saturday before Labor Day is much larger – an estimated 25,000 people attended. But it still has the same mission.
“What I love is that you truly see such a diverse group of people who attend this event, and you get the sense, by looking, that everybody feels that they belong here, that this event is for them,” Arts United’s executive director, Dan Ross, said Tuesday morning.
What began as a fusion of Taste of Fort Wayne and the Arts United Festival has grown to 80 performances on 12 stages with various musical styles, booths from 35 arts organizations and food from 40 restaurants and trucks.
At a time when the word “diversity” is pilloried as antithetical to an out-of-touch view of the Midwest, Taste of the Arts leans in for the sake of the truth – we’re a diverse place. Think about it: on Saturday, Scottish pipe and drummers, folk singers, rap artists, blues guitarists, country crooners, thrash metalists, post-punkers, prog-rockers, ukulele strummers and hammered dulcimer instrumentalists took to stages to be heard, discovered and admired. Our cultural richness is a strength.
“I just love that this really shows how arts and cultural experiences bring people together,” Ross said. “I am proud our community has this kind of experience where people come together. Certainly in the world we live in today, we need that, don’t we?”
Yes, we do. Mission accomplished.