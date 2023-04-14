The Indiana House’s push for the Senate to increase the cigarette tax to boost public health spending is about as fair a proposal as is likely to happen this term or anytime in the near future. Republican Rep. Chris Judy, a man not fond of taxation, championed the request, thus illustrating the seriousness of the appeal.
“We haven’t touched a cigarette tax in quite a few years, and I honestly think if we’re going to create this big of a program, we need to honestly look at increasing the cigarette tax,” Judy said in a committee hearing Wednesday on paying for two Senate bills – 1 and 4 – funding public health and mental health.
Another anti-tax traditionalist to come around is Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn. A former smoker, Smaltz is quoted as saying at the hearing: “I have been resistant to the cigarette tax since I’ve been here, but for something like this, I can come over and support (this) with a good conscience that we have a funding stream for it.”
Kicking the smoking habit is hard, but taxing cigarettes helps fund smoking-cessation programs. Given our prevalence of smokers – 17% of Hoosier adults are smokers – helping them kick nicotine is essential.
Smoking is a health care crisis that contributes to 11,100 Hoosier deaths per year, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistic that links deaths from lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease and stroke to smoking. Additionally, an estimated 700 nonsmokers die per year from secondhand smoke exposure.
Indiana’s Medicaid costs caused by smoking are $634 million, with an additional $7.5 billion in lost productivity. In breaking down the state and federal tax burden from smoking-caused government expenditures, each Hoosier household pays $1,025 annually, reports the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. And we appear to be generating throngs of new tobacco consumers. Just more than 5% of Hoosier high school students smoke, more than twice the reported national rate of 1.9%.
In its tobacco- related data and rankings, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids estimates that 471,100 Indiana kids alive today will become smokers; nearly a third of them will eventually die because of smoking.
Indiana is at or near the bottom of a dangerous list, ranking 42nd for tobacco use and 39nd for cigarette taxes. According to the campaign’s metrics, our neighbors Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky rank 12th, 19th, 29th and 37th. Kentucky, a tobacco-growing state, charges a $1.10 tax per cigarette pack. Indiana charges 99.5 cents.
For now, taxing cigarette users is an effective way to fund Indiana’s atrophying public health system while discouraging new smokers.
We understand that raising taxes can seem an unfair burden on some, particularly smokers on the lower end of the socioeconomic scale. But we also know that sustained tobacco use profoundly affects Hoosiers’ health and the state’s economic well-being.