No one questions the value – to students and the workplace – of schools teaching reading, writing and arithmetic. Now, increasingly, the case is building for adding financial literacy – loans, debt management, credit scores and the wonders of compound interest – to the curriculum as well.
Senate Bill 35, authored by Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton, has passed that chamber 47-2. It is now in the House and sits with the education committee. Only 17 states currently require a financial literacy course for graduation, according to research by Next Gen Personal Finance.
SB 35 provides that, beginning with the cohort of students expected to graduate from a public school, a charter school or a state-accredited nonpublic school in 2028, each student must complete a stand-alone course in personal financial responsibility before they graduate. The bill outlines a primary curriculum including how to open a savings and checking account, manage money and understand personal insurance policies.
Here’s the catch: “Ultimately, the source of funds and resources required to satisfy the requirements of this bill will depend on state and local action,” according to the Legislative Service Agency’s fiscal impact report.
Oh, the irony of a bill to further financial literacy that doesn’t have a clear funding mechanism.
It’s why Sen. Eric Bassler, R-Washington, a financial adviser, was one of two senators who voted against the measure.
“I believe learning about financial literacy is important for all Hoosiers,” he told The Journal Gazette Thursday. “However, I voted against Senate Bill 35 because it adds another mandate to education in Indiana, and I feel this new course load could add an undue burden to high schools throughout the state.”
This bill looks like an unfunded mandate to Krista Stockman, director of communications and marketing for Fort Wayne Community Schools, the state’s largest school corporation.
“We also agree that financial literacy is important for our students and are already working to increase financial literacy instruction, but the state is not adding funds to cover it,” she said.
The need for greater financial proficiency is not just limited to teenagers and young adults, according to a 2022 financial literacy study funded by the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America and the George Washington University School of Business.
“Although Gen Z respondents averaged the lowest (43%) in answering finance- related questions correctly, no generation demonstrated a particularly high level of financial acumen,” wrote Forbes financial contributor Mark C. Perna last fall. “On the same survey, just 48% of Millennials, 49% of Gen X and 55% of both Baby Boomers and (the) Silent Generation answered the questions correctly – hardly impressive numbers.”
The disconcerting Catch-22 is that 84% of Gen Zers (people born between 1997 and 2012) report receiving their information from family members.
Indiana would do well to provide comprehensive instruction on such vital life topics as learning how to avoid heavy debt loads, comprehending the miracle of compound savings and assessing the quality of a bank’s services.
But from where in an already-packed school day does that time come? Is a separate course in financial literacy more important than Algebra II? Indiana needs to turn out more STEM-focused graduates to attract businesses. Should we have one fewer history, literature or art class? Well, surveys show corporate CEOs want to hire well-rounded candidates.
Teaching high school students how to act wisely in personal finance matters has life-long positive consequences. But dumping an unfunded state mandate onto our schools is not a good start.