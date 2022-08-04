Punishing Red River Waste Solutions for its abysmal performance in the final month of its contract is no more surprising than finding horse flies in a stable. That the city of Fort Wayne could only fine the bankrupt enterprise $303,000 – withholding about 42% of its monthly fee to haul trash and recycling – just adds to the stench of an operation that failed over and over and over again since 2018.
Our future appears more pleasant, but we’ll have to slog through the noxious mess that got us here.
City Attorney Tim Haffner told City Council on Tuesday night that Red River’s failure in June was expected. And the fines were based on a U.S. Bankruptcy Court settlement negotiation with the Texas-based company that no one in Fort Wayne was happy with, but “it got us to the finish line,” Haffner said.
Red River’s reliability rate was so bad, the city shifted to a per-ton assessment rate, Haffner said.
“Because it simply wasn’t practical to track missed homes … under the theory that if it was missed, we just wanted to collect it.”
As bad as we’ve had it, apparently in Nashville, Tennessee, and Huntsville, Alabama, the experience with Red River’s incompetence was worse.
Haffner’s frustration was palpable, as was that of Russ Jehl, R-2nd, who proposed the city use the fines to either refund or credit solid waste customers. Instead, fines will go into the Solid Waste Fund, as reported by The Journal Gazette’s Devan Filchak.
“Despite the misses, despite the fines, the administration says the ratepayer will not receive any refund, and I am very disappointed by that,” Jehl said Tuesday night.
Who wouldn’t want reimbursement for Red River’s lousy service? But not all customers were affected equally, and sending the fines to the Solid Waste Fund isn’t exactly a rubbish idea. At least the money can do some good for the collective community.
One good policy change to come out of the Red River debacle is that state law was enacted to update bidding procedures that allow the city a bit more freedom in hiring solid waste contractors.
As infuriating as the last month with Red River has been, its replacement, GFL Environmental USA, is collecting accolades from city officials.
Since it began service the first of July, GFL has collected more than 99% of materials (trash and recycling) each day without missing homes, reported Matt Gratz, the city’s solid waste manager. Red River collected about 75% of the city’s trash and 5% of recycling in June.
“The City of Fort Wayne continues to be pleased with GFL’s performance,” Gratz told The Journal Gazette on Wednesday. “We also recognize that GFL’s leadership team and staff are working hard each day to familiarize themselves with the routes and our community. We know that takes time. We value and appreciate their commitment to customer service and open communication.”
We know we are in the early days of the new contract. But following the disastrous reign of Red River, let us breathe deeply and absorb this aroma of competence.