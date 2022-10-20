An Indiana commission suggests that Hoosiers should follow Missouri’s success in building a sustainable behavioral health infrastructure. State political leaders should listen.
About 1 in 5 Hoosiers experiences mental illness each year. However, for every four Hoosiers treated, one additional resident is untreated for mental health or substance abuse. Deprivation has a price tag for Indiana – a loss of $4.2 billion annually, reported the Indiana Behavioral Health Commission in September.
“The current system has been proven to be ineffective and inefficient, often taking a toll on the individual, their families, the police, hospitals, the community, and state resources,” the commission reported.
In estimating the economic burden of untreated mental illness in Indiana, the commission broke down direct costs in Medicaid, Medicare and private insurance, and indirect expenses, which include billions erased by productivity losses, unemployment and premature mortality. There is a burden for every community.
And the report has an ominous caveat – “the costs estimated in this report are an underestimate of the true economic burden.”
It’s a liability we have underfunded for years, given our population. For example, Indiana spent $116 million in 2006; this year, it’s up to $126 million. If the state had kept up with inflation, we should be spending $176 million this year.
The commission recommends increasing its budget by 60% to treat serious mental illness. Commissioners suggest phasing this in over four years – or two biennial budgets – in the same way Missouri did.
Missouri has transitioned to a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic-based system using state spending and the corresponding federal matching funds. These clinics are specifically designated clinics that provide a comprehensive range of mental health and substance use services.
At the same time, Missouri reported a 27% increase in access to client care from baseline to the fourth year of the program, serving more than 150,000 people, according to the National Council for Mental Wellbeing.
“Missouri reported that among clients with a prior emergency department visit engaged in outpatient care at a CCBHC, 76% experienced reduced emergency department visits and hospitalizations,” the council cited in its report. “Of those engaged in care who had some type of prior law enforcement involvement, nearly 70% had no further law enforcement involvement at six months.”
Indiana has 18 certified behavioral clinics, and the Indiana Behavioral Health Commission’s highlighting some of the programs exhibits its belief in moving toward this system when they wrote: “Community mental health services, delivered through the CCBHC model, have consistently demonstrated the capacity to address complex mental health issues in jails, schools, and communities if provided the funding and staffing to support these efforts.”
The commission also proposes a $1 surcharge to phone bills to create a 988 crisis response system. Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act have stabilized the system. Still, the surcharge will, as the commission believes, “build a sustainable infrastructure and a bridge to a future for all Hoosiers.”
Hoosier political, judicial, law enforcement and business leaders should look at the mental health crisis – and the $4.2 billion annual loss in costs – in the same way they would react to a natural catastrophe or economic disruption. Does the price to assist people with serious mental health and addiction issues benefit Indiana’s financial well-being? We think so, if you consider the human and economic toll we face if we don’t.