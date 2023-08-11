Some good news: Indiana’s 988 in-state answer rate – the percentage of calls answered within state borders – is one of the highest in the country.
Indeed, our 95.4% answer rate for the more than 7,300 calls to the suicide and crisis prevention system this past April and May was higher than that of any of the surrounding states, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Only 13 other states have a call rate at or above 90%.
Kaiser, a California-based health policy and research organization, reported that 988 uses the caller’s area code to route the call to the closest crisis center. If local centers don’t answer calls, they are redirected to out-of-state overflow facilities.
Indiana has partnered with five in-state providers to answer 988 contacts, including Fort Wayne-based RemedyLive. In-state answer rates vary widely across states – from 55% to 98% – which Kaiser suggests reflects “state investments in crisis services, as well as length of investment.”
The foundation’s analysis shows that Indiana has improved dramatically from a study published last year in the peer-reviewed journal Psychiatric Services. It showed Indiana’s in-state call rate was just below the national mean of 70%. Optimal performance was considered 90% or above.
Kaiser collated data from the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, formerly the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. This 24/7 line connects people experiencing mental health distress with a trained mental health professional who can assess whether the person needs to go to a crisis stabilization unit or should be directed to an outpatient provider.
The federal government launched the service July 16, 2021, and it is partially funded by a monthly fee pinned to resident phone bills.
The Indiana General Assembly’s Senate Enrolled Act 1 provides an additional $50 million for the 988 system over the next two years. It’s considerably less than the Governor’s Public Health Commission recommendation of $130 million.
Hopefully, in two years, the GOP-dominated legislature will reconsider the importance of the 988 system for Indiana residents. They should talk to Zoe Frantz, president and chief executive of the Indiana Council of Community Mental Health Centers. Its board of directors includes Parkview Behavioral Health Institute’s Charles Clark and Kendallville’s Northeastern Center Inc.’s Steve Howell.
“We see lives saved through 911, we’ll see the same impact through 988 as well,” Frantz said at Gov. Eric Holcomb’s May 16 ceremonial signing for funding. She told WISH-TV that she envisions mobile crisis response teams available in all 92 counties by 2027.
We don’t doubt we will still face mental health issues when the legislature meets in 2025. We hope each legislator sees the importance of providing proper funding for a complex but pressing problem. All funding measures, including any taxing proposals, should be on the table, if only to provoke discussion on the importance of securing the financial future of 988.