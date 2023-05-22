I just finished Tim Egan's disturbing new book, "A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan's Plot to Take Over America and the Woman Who Stopped Them." I could barely put it down. It reads like fiction, but here the truth is stranger than fiction. The book is a must-read for all Hoosiers who wish to understand Indiana's past and present, and perhaps even its future.
When I settled in Indiana some 40 years ago, I heard vague references to the fact that the Ku Klux Klan had in the 1920s achieved great power in the Statehouse, at least for a time. But the subject was never discussed as a significant or revealing aspect of the state's history. Indeed, if it was spoken of at all, it was treated as an anomaly that could shed little light on the people or the politics of the state.
Egan corrects this misreading of history. He painfully describes how Indiana’s own character gave rise to the zombie-like resurrection of the KKK in the 1920s.
Although its 1816 Constitution barred the practice of slavery, Hoosier hospitality did not extend toward people of color. Indiana laws denied free Black men and women the right to vote, to give testimony in a trial against whites, or to marry a white partner. The Indiana General Assembly passed a law in 1831 that mandated that all Black settlers coming into the state register with county authorities and file a $500 bond — nearly $17,500 today — as proof of good citizenship.
A decade later, the General Assembly restricted the public schools to white children only and adopted the 1/8th rule: anyone with at least one black great-grandparent was “Black.” During the debates on the 1851 constitution, a strong majority enacted the amendment barring “negroes and mulattoes” settling in or even entering the state. Some even unsuccessfully attempted to write into our constitution the obligation, upon seeing “a negro in the State to catch him and take him out,” and that anyone “who shall suffer a negro or mulatto to occupy any real estate shall forfeit the same.”
The Constitutional Convention did agree to provide money to send those Black people already residing in the state back to Africa. Although the Indiana Supreme Court eventually invalidated these constitutional provisions following the Civil War, the sentiments that created them did not so quickly vanish. Those feelings found new life in the reemergence of the KKK in the Jim Crow era.
What we can now appreciate as the horror of the Indiana KKK in the 1920s derives in part from how it foreshadowed the Nazi seizure of power in Germany in the following decade. An unprincipled grifter with his eye on power, money and sex became Grand Dragon D.C. Stephenson, and under his leadership the Indiana KKK grew to control the Indiana General Assembly as well as local governments throughout the state. Historians estimate that fully one-third of the white native-born males in the state became sworn members of the Klan.
While many Hoosiers donned the white hoods and burned crosses, many other members quietly voted for political candidates chosen by the Klan and protected the Klansmen through their establishment positions as ministers, judges, lawyers, government officials, prosecuting attorneys and policemen. When Grand Dragon Stephenson proclaimed, “I am the law in Indiana,” this was no idle boast. Although he personally never occupied any public office, Stevenson’s complete control of the Indiana Republican Party empowered him to destroy his enemies and manipulate the political and justice systems to the needs of the Klan and to his own hidden, perverted ends.
The Klan’s stated platform was openly racist: The subjugation of blacks and Jews, along with nativist opposition to non-Protestant immigrants (especially Catholics). And it openly espoused Christianist Protestantism, including support for Prohibition and a stated opposition to adultery and sexual license. Yet Grand Dragon Stephenson was himself an inveterate drunkard (his alcohol supplied by corrupt police), and his sexual appetites ran to rape, beatings and torture of young women.
One of his victims, Madge Oberholtzer, after being kidnapped and assaulted by Stephenson, stayed alive long enough to tell the monstrous tale and bring him down, leading to his eventual conviction for second-degree murder. Ms. Oberholtzer deserves a monument, and hers should be a household name in Indiana.
Before he chose the wrong woman to kidnap, rape and torture, Stephenson was even in line to take a seat in the U.S. Senate. The sitting senator was ill and the Indiana governor, himself also a loyal Klansman, was expected to appoint Stephenson to fill the vacancy. In fact, Stephenson also had presidential ambitions, but the Grand Dragon’s base of power was Indiana, much to the state’s shame. And, of course, the Klan itself lives on: the Oklahoma City bomber, Timothy McVeigh, was a member of the modern-day KKK, and the Klan is still active in our state to this day, despite being less visible.
Egan’s book suggests some troubling questions. When the grandchildren of leading citizens of the community later discovered hoods in the attic or membership lists that included their kin, how did they react? Mostly, they swallowed the fable that the Indiana Klan was generally nonviolent, that its members were mere “dupes”, and “that one twisted man with a surfeit of charisma had taken over the state without the consent of the majority.”
Says Egan: “None of it was true. … These people knew what they signed up for: that (Klan) oath before God could not have been more specific about the absolute superiority of one race and one religion and the inferiority of all others.”
Egan’s book will probably be dismissed by some as too “woke” (at least for Indiana), and some may even try to keep it out of our schools and libraries as an example of “critical race theory.” But it is worth considering the chilling possibility that beneath that veneer of Hoosier hospitality, there may still lurk in some quarters a strain of hatred and bigotry.
As President Ronald Reagan once said, we don’t pass freedom on “to our children in the bloodstream; it must be fought for, protected and handed on for them to do the same.” The same is true of the racial and ethnic hatred that produced an all-powerful Klan in Indiana. Egan’s book will cause the reader to wonder if some of the Klan members of the 1920s handed down to their progeny those same hateful beliefs, and to what extent those beliefs live among us even now.
James P. Fenton is a Fort Wayne attorney.