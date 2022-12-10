Dan Dakich, Indiana University basketball standout turned sports radio host on 107.5 The Fan, is out.
An email sent to employees Thursday by operations manager David Wood said, “Today was Dan Dakich’s last day with Radio One,” the Indianapolis Star reported.
Dakich was an assistant coach at IU and the school’s interim head coach during the 2007-08 season. He has hosted “The Dan Dakich Show” for 14 years, but not without controversy.
In March 2020, Dakich harangued Scottsburg High School for five minutes after it fired its head basketball coach. He called a player a “meth head,” said the town was full of “meth and AIDS and needles” and threatened, “I may just drive down there and beat the hell out of every school board member.”
He was not publicly punished for the on-air meltdown.
He was, however, suspended five days in 2019 for “failure to adhere to journalistic principles.” Another controversy in early 2021 got him booted from calling basketball games on ESPN.
Dakich, who played at Andrean High School in Merrillville, is best remembered by Hoosier basketball fans for holding Michael Jordan to 13 points in Indiana’s 72-68 victory over North Carolina in the 1984 East Regional semifinal of the NCAA tournament.
Today, he’s known for talking his way into trouble.