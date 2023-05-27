What does music feel like to you? Joyful? Reflective? Inspiring?
Music is personal to each of us, and offering extraordinary music experiences is a hallmark of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, which is moving to an exciting new season with a new venue, guest artists and exceptional musical experiences following a time of challenge and transition.
What remains the same is our commitment to quality music and to our community, including our patrons, musicians and partners. We live and work to fulfill our mission to foster and instill a lifelong love of music across the orchestral spectrum through live performances and educational experiences.
Moving mainstage performances to Purdue Fort Wayne’s modern Auer Performance Hall for the 2023-24 season brings the Philharmonic experience to exciting and new audiences in northeast Indiana. While we appreciate the Embassy Theatre staff and venue, a nine-month negotiation over increased rental costs produced no path forward for the Fort Wayne Philharmonic to keep its commitment to long-term financial sustainability.
An expanded partnership with Purdue University means the Philharmonic can balance fiduciary responsibility with artistic flexibility. It allows us to avoid price increases for tickets and subscriptions and to offer more free performances.
The new venue, which the Philharmonic used for previous performances, also provides more flexibility when scheduling events.
Auer Performance Hall offers acoustic balance and maintains the best possible sound quality. Access to these improved technologies will bring outstanding musical experiences to the stage, support the Philharmonic’s goal to model musical excellence, and enrich the lives of residents in our region who attend.
This contemporary facility was designed with the patron experience in mind. Patrons will find comfortable seating and excellent sightlines regardless of seat location.
Attracting new audiences including various ages, interests and regional communities must be a priority to ensure the future of the Philharmonic, a cultural treasure that fosters a love and appreciation of symphonic music. The new venue also offers a new experience, and we welcome those who have never experienced the quality of professional performances offered.
Auer Performance Hall is also ideal for those who require an accessible venue to enjoy performances. It is thoughtfully designed to accommodate those with mobility challenges. Wheelchair seating and wheelchair companion seating is available in the floor and mezzanine sections. Elevators are available to take patrons to higher seating levels. Accessible parking spaces are available just outside of the building, and valet parking is available.
The Philharmonic is here to serve the community, and we deeply appreciate the community’s patience and continued support as we move to a new season. If you have not experienced the Philharmonic, now is a wonderful time to see how the music makes you feel.
A smooth transition to Purdue Fort Wayne is our top priority. Subscribers will be contacted directly when it is their time to renew. If you are a current subscriber and your contact information has changed, we encourage you to contact the box office at 422-4226. Single tickets will go on sale to the public Aug. 15.
Brittany Hall is president and CEO of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.