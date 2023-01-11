Congress’ passage of the Mainstreaming Addiction Treatment Act is a welcome addition for drug treatment workers wrestling with a nearly decade-long opioid crisis. The bill was another bipartisan act from the last Congress featuring 248 co-sponsors, including Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, R-9th; Rep. Andre Carson, D-7th; and Indiana Republican Sen. Mike Braun.
One of the benefits increases the number of doctors who can prescribe buprenorphine by eliminating the Drug Enforcement Administration’s waiver. The Food and Drug Administration approves buprenorphine. The campaign End Substance Use Disorder calls it the “gold standard for care for opioid use disorder.”
“This is a huge win for Indiana, and it’s a critical first step towards ending the overdose crisis,” said Kate Hess Pace, executive director of Hoosier Action, in a statement. “Given the magnitude of the crisis, Hoosiers need more legislative leadership and action to reduce stigma and shame around drug use, and more funding for harm reduction services and treatment.”
Dr. Tim Kowalski, a psychiatrist and addiction specialist with Parkview Health, is enthusiastic about buprenorphine and its use with Naloxone.
“Hands down, no ifs, ands or buts about it, it saves lives,” he told The Journal Gazette. “It keeps (people) alive to treat the substance disorder.”
Treating addiction as a medical condition rather than a moral failing is essential. Kowalski said changing the stigmas around getting help and showing people a different way to live are vital in fighting addiction. He’s worked with patients who grew up in environments where drug use and alcoholism were normal.
Kowalski’s belief is in sync with that of Allen County’s health commissioner.
“I support this effort, which would streamline the process for getting help to people who need it and reduce stigma at the same time,” said Dr. Thomas Gutwein. “This represents positive, meaningful change.”
Justin Phillips, executive director of Indianapolis-based Overdose Lifeline, was reticent. She founded the nonprofit in 2014 following the overdose death of her youngest son, Aaron.
“Loosening restrictions on buprenorphine will help access,” she told The Journal Gazette, but said more must be done to address why people use in the first place.
In 2021, more than 2,812 Hoosiers died of drug overdoses, according to the Indiana Department of Health’s opioid dashboard. More than 70% of those were the result of synthetic opioids.
During that same period, Allen County saw a 30% spike in overdose deaths, 119 attributed to synthetic opioids.
Fentanyl was developed to treat intense pain associated with diseases such as cancer. But, unfortunately, it now has a malicious use.
“We’re seeing fentanyl not just in opioids; we’re seeing it in methamphetamines and cocaine,” Indiana Drug Czar Douglas Huntsinger told Indiana Public Media earlier in 2022. “And not just in our large population centers. It is very pervasive statewide.”
Huntsinger has called for an “all-hands-on-deck” approach to addiction treatment and recovery.
Passage of the addiction treatment act is good news, but Phillips’ point cannot be overlooked. Working to discover why people begin using is as important. Drug addiction is a community problem that destroys bodies, minds and families. Help starts with acceptance and education, rather than scorn.