A recent survey on Hoosiers’ attitudes toward public education got us thinking about “Fenno’s Paradox.” In 1978, political scientist Richard Fenno wrote about the phenomenon of people having a low opinion of the United States Congress, yet incumbents being overwhelmingly elected.
In the 2022 midterms, 94% of incumbents were re-elected, despite public approval of Congress of less than 20%.
Fenno’s paradox also applies to K-12 public education.
Last Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Education released results for a statewide survey conducted by Gallup last August and September. The results are surprising, if not startling. Of the more than 3,000 Hoosier parents surveyed, 88% said they are satisfied with their child's school. There’s a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.
Satisfaction is even higher among those whose child is enrolled in elementary school (90%) and those in rural and small-town areas throughout the state (96%). Also, 81% knew their children's curriculum, and 78% were OK with what their children were studying.
This contrasts with what polls and surveys tell us about public perception of K-12 education.
In spring of 2022, the pro-school choice think tank EdChoice surveyed 1,200 school parents nationwide and found that 51.6% believed K-12 education was on the "wrong track." One in three of all people surveyed believed that education was headed in the wrong direction. (There was no listed margin of error.)
Clearly, the constant generalized degradation of public education from politicians has created a schism between the lived experience and the perceived reality. As a result, negative information is pervasive, creating a vortex of pessimism rarely measured against reality.
And toxic rhetoric has consequences, as seen with the number of teaching and support positions going unfilled for school districts, even in ones where parents are satisfied with school conditions.