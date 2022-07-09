Mitchell Egly’s 2,000- square-foot mural honoring the 122nd Fighter Wing and the aircraft memorialized at Heritage Park is a spectacular and welcome artistic addition to a downtown filled with captivating wall art.
The mural project, at 135 W. Main St., headquarters for the county GOP, is a partnership of Art This Way, a program of Downtown Fort Wayne, and Warrior Breed Motorcycle Club, a nonprofit, veteran-based club that focuses on veterans’ issues.
Don’t expect to see Jill Long Thompson represented, but we hope she’s not forgotten.
In looking back at stories from The Journal Gazette and the News-Sentinel, the former U.S. House member (she was then known as Jill Long) was one of the wing’s saviors at a time when the Pentagon was closing bases and consolidating operations.
From 1989 to 1995, Long represented Indiana’s 4th Congressional District, eventually losing a hotly contested race to Mark Souder.
In 2005, Journal Gazette Washington editor Sylvia A. Smith penned a column about why Fort Wayne was well positioned to survive the next round of base closures and consolidations.
“(The) prep work started by Rep. Jill Long and followed on by Rep. Mark Souder positioned Fort Wayne’s base to be competitive as a facility with a long runway, updated ramps and improved hangars,” she wrote. “They used their allotted ‘pork’ to bolster the physical plant of the base, and the results paid off when the Pentagon looked at the Springfield, Terre Haute and Fort Wayne bases and selected Fort Wayne as the best.”
In a recent conversation, Long Thompson identified saving the base as one of her great achievements as a member of the House.
She eventually married an Air Guard pilot, Don Thompson. The two met in 1993 when Thompson and a colleague went to Washington to fight for the Air National Guard.
In 2008, during Long Thompson’s run for governor, Don Thompson told The Journal Gazette that when he was in D.C. in ’93 making calls to save the base, “The only one who listened was Jill.”
In comparison to today’s irrational hostility at home and in D.C., the act of listening feels like some quaint oddity from a bygone era.
Go look at the mural. It’s stunning.
Like saving the base, the mural’s creation required cooperation. And that’s something to both celebrate and admire.