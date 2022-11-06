When Kerwin Olson is worried, Hoosier utility consumers should be as well.
As executive director of Indiana Citizens Action Coalition, Olson spoke to the state’s 21st Energy Policy Development Task Force regarding the energy affordability crunch consumers face.
From the documents and testimony gathered over several sessions, the final report details a bright and green future that is ambitious but not substantive. (Read the report at iga.in.gov/ documents/121e6215)
But what troubles him is language in the final document concerning the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission: “Lawmakers should work collaboratively with the IURC to explore opportunities to establish reasonable periods of time between utility base rate cases, such as the use of multi-year rate plans, so as to increase regulatory efficiency and reduce regulatory costs.”
“Explore” and “reasonable” are squishy terms, but increasing efficiency and reducing regulatory costs are euphemisms that don’t necessarily equate to saving consumers money.
“Oh, there’s an enormous downside to this,” Olson said Thursday afternoon. “When you hear things like ‘streamline regulation,’ what we hear is ‘tying hands’ and ‘undermining shareholders.’ This is really a way to remove and eliminate the commission’s discretion and flexibility in what should be an effort to (implement) just and reasonable rates.”
To avoid a monopolistic environment, the IURC was set up to protect customers from utility companies providing excessive rates and poor service. Conversely, the commission, which supplied information to the task force, provides “an opportunity (but not a guarantee) for investor-owned utilities to earn a reasonable return on their investment.”
In effect, the IURC is a surrogate for competition, Olson said.
Given the tens of billions of dollars at play regarding ratemaking, Hoosiers will probably read and hear more about multi-year rate plans. North Carolina could be a guide to our future.
In a multi-year rate plan – used in 17 states – a utility is allowed to set base rates and revenue requirements for longer than a single 12-month period. A multi-year plan may forecast what conditions are and adjust rates within a single rate case, according to the research institute of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners.
Charlotte-based Duke Energy spent years lobbying to implement multi-year rate plans and won last October when Gov. Roy Cooper signed HB 951 – “Energy Solutions for North Carolina.”
The bipartisan bill requires the Tar Heel State’s utilities commission to take steps needed to get “North Carolina a 70% reduction in carbon emission by the year 2030 and to carbon neutrality by 2050,” Cooper said at the signing.
An environmentally friendly bill with an innovative ratemaking plan: What’s to fear?
In a quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission released Friday, Duke reported it had requested an increase in base rate retail revenue for subsidiary Duke Energy Progress.
“(The) rate request ... proposes a gradual rate increase over three years as the company continues to strengthen the electricity grid, reducing power outages ... and facilitating the clean energy transition in a manner that supports economic development across the state,” Duke’s filing read.
Duke Energy Progress – which serves 1.5 million customers in eastern and central North Carolina – seeks a cumulative rate increase of 16% with an 18.7% increase for residential customers. A typical Duke Energy Progress residential customer would see their monthly bill rise from $126.43 per month to $141.15 in late 2023, with smaller increases in 2024 and 2025 to $151.98, according to a news release. The net revenue for retail sales would grow by $615 million, money not going to fund a green-energy future.
“Seventy-five percent of spending over the next three years consists of grid infrastructure improvements, according to the utility,” the Associated Press reported. “Regulated utilities are permitted to earn a return on their business activity. The commission’s Public Staff and customers can challenge the proposal.”
Duke Energy Indiana supplies electric service to 810,000 customers. Duke is a powerful voice in Indianapolis. Between 2016 and 2020, Duke Energy spent $1,015,245 lobbying legislators. And any multi-year plan would benefit all the utilities working through the IURC.
Olson is concerned. So should we all be.