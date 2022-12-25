For those who dreamed of a white Christmas, we assume you didn’t mean it to be cold and windy. But this is Indiana, and temperatures will rebound into the 40s just before the New Year. And for that, we are thankful.
We are 14 years removed from the Great Ice Storm of 2008, which struck northeast Indiana, pulling down trees, limbs and power lines, thus plunging tens of thousands of households without power as thermometers dropped below zero.
It was a dangerous situation. Yet, it was also a moment where humanity shined, as the cords of kindness connected friend to friend, neighbor to neighbor and stranger to stranger. In a fraught time, the universality of the Golden Rule prevailed.
“Amid such adversity, city residents might take some comfort knowing that in some ways, every day is Christmas in Fort Wayne,” the editorial board boasted on Christmas Day 2008. “If Christmas is love and joy and kindness and giving, the city is rich with the season daily.”
And it still is. As individuals, we are thankful for our bounty delivered by a divine force or fortune, but we share a common prosperity that deserves our gratitude.
Fort Wayne and Allen County have excellent parks, a treasured library system and an ever-expanding trail system that connects neighborhoods.
It’s cold outside now, but consider the warmth of Promenade Park on a summer afternoon. Kayakers and canoeists navigate the St. Marys as couples stroll the canopy trail, teens playing ping-pong and children delighting in a barefoot romp in Doermer kids’ canal or, much to their parents’ relief, safely tearing around the playground.
A block away is The Landing, radically different in form and function from what it had been in the past decades. And the energy there is palpable and indicative of a new spirit of creativity and imagination.
Fort Wayne has grown in that time with the explosion of downtown development. It doesn’t take but a visit to understand why the Tin Caps and Parkview Field are perennial tops among minor league teams in terms of atmosphere and attendance.
In what feels like a miracle, Electric Works has opened with the Union Street Market being the touchpoint for most people. The internet cannot replicate the real-world experience of connecting with a local merchant.
Yet, as we recognize our abundance and resources, there are people in our community for whom the days are difficult. Recently released data shows that more than 50,000 residents experienced poverty in 2021, with nearly a third of them being children younger than 18.
While we talk about the complications of poverty, we sometimes don’t see or realize that we walk with unsheltered people and interact with those who are underfed. There is no archetype here. So we must check our notions of what poverty looks and sounds like, and we all need to listen more and act accordingly.
Whether through philanthropy, volunteerism or directly working with agencies and politicians, we can do what we can to elevate the lives of our fellow citizens.
As this board wrote in 2018, Christmastime offers the best chance for our best selves to emerge.
“It can be a moment when the normal becomes extraordinary, when the love we acknowledge in passing becomes central, when the longings we barely acknowledge burst into shining hope.”
Our wish for all is for you to experience moments when the normal becomes extraordinary.