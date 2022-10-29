The 1997 satire/sci-fi/horror film “Starship Troopers” visualized an intergalactic war between Earth and giant-sized insects. While the aptly named “brain” bugs led the enemy through telepathy, it was hordes of swift-moving warrior bugs that tore through humans using their giant mandibles and spiny legs.
Yet, Hollywood then and even now doesn’t come close to creating the kind of viscera felt in our real-life, creepy-crawly world captured by photographer Dr. Eugenijus Kavaliauskas. The Lithuanian recently won an award in Nikon’s Small World Photomicrography with his photo (seen at left above) titled “Ant (Camponotus)” – also known as the carpenter ant.
Scary? Um, yes. But scale matters. In reality, carpenter ants grow to no larger than a half inch. These nocturnal creatures build nests inside damp, dead wood they’ve chewed out. However, magnified 5X, some of us see the diminutive ant as a demonic colossus on the prowl.
This phenomenon is called pareidolia, or “tendency to perceive a specific, often meaningful image in a random or ambiguous visual pattern,” according to Merriam-Webster.com.
“If you had taken a picture of that same ant’s head just a little bit farther back, it would have been almost cute,” University of Florida researcher Miles Maxcer told the Washington Post. “I swear some ants can be really cute and fuzzy!”
Kavaliauskas, who usually photographs birds of prey, told Insider.com that he doesn’t see horrors in nature, “only a lack of knowledge.”
“When I first started with microphotography, I, too, thought all beetles looked a little like monsters,” he told Insider.
“But now, I’ve gotten used to it and am surprised that there are so many interesting, beautiful, and unknown miracles under our feet.”
Yes, 20 million quadrillion miraculous ants under our feet or positioned, well, just use your imagination.
See all the 2022 Small World winners at nikonsmallworld.com.
This year’s first place prize was awarded to Grigorii Timin, supervised by Dr. Michel Milinkovitch at the University of Geneva, for his stunning image of an embryonic hand of a Madagascar giant day gecko (seen at right above).