Since deciding to take over administering its services, the quasi-governmental nonprofit Three Rivers Ambulance Authority is making progress even the most caustic critic would have to recognize as a marked improvement.
In September, TRAA parted ways with PatientCare EMS Solutions, which had not met performance standards for nearly two years. Today it has significantly decreased its response time for calls.
In January, TRAA met the 8 1/2 minute threshold 84% of the time; that’s up from 64% the previous January. TRAA, which has hired a national consultancy firm, believes it can be at 90% with the addition of employees currently working toward certification.
Another mark of the turnaround is the number of times TRAA has called for mutual assistance from other fire/EMS departments because it didn’t have the manpower to meet demand. In January 2022, the authority had to rely on another agency to provide assistance 303 times. Last month, there were 21 times another agency was called upon to cover for TRAA.
Although TRAA Director Joel Benz is the organization’s most visible employee, he quickly pointed out this has been a team effort.
“It takes buy-in at every level of our organization,” he said Tuesday.
And now it’s time for the city and county to buy in.
TRAA is asking for $3.5 million to help it through its budget crisis. It is a steep price. And there will likely be another, smaller request next year based on projections and modeling by TRAA and its consultants, Benz said.
According to a story by The Journal Gazette’s Devan Filchak, TRAA board members unanimously approved in September raises of $2 an hour for dispatchers and $5 an hour for medics, which represented raises of about 30%. They also approved one-time payments of $1,000 and reduced employee insurance costs.
The money saved by using an outside administrator couldn’t be justified with problems such as high response times and mutual aid calls as a result of losing staff to other departments. Stabilizing wages and benefits to meet market rates was the prudent option, Benz said Tuesday.
“We could have waited to enact some changes, potentially avoiding a funding request. However, we believed the organization was in crisis and required immediate action,” he said.
In terms of revenue, the state’s increase in Medicaid rates will help. Those runs account for about 48% of TRAA’s service volume, projected to total about 27,000 runs this year.
“This will increase our current funding significantly, making the increases we have put towards salary and benefits sustainable. However, we won’t see that increase until July,” said Benz, meaning TRAA won’t see the impact on financials until the fourth quarter of this year.
The authority has done a herculean job in improving service, and when benchmarked nationally, TRAA’s service is well above average, Benz said.
Rather than look at this as a bailout, the city and county should view this request for assistance as an investment in public safety. If TRAA continues to improve performance to benchmarks, it will prove an investment eminently worthy of the public’s trust.