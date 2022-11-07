There’s an inverse between how Americans feel about the federal government and local leaders – the more distance to the seat of power, the less confidence. A 2021 Pew Research survey showed 32% of Americans favor the “federal government in Washington,” while 66% give thumbs up to their local government.
Keep this in mind as we watch two prominent local officials deal with political crises of their own making. Transparency is the surest way the privilege of power is checked against the rules that affect all of us.
Wells County Prosecutor Andrew Carnall, a Democrat facing reelection in a GOP stronghold, is a reminder that people in power need to be held accountable to a higher standard even when the price to be paid is personal. Regardless of today’s vote, Carnall could face possible sanctions after the Indiana Supreme Court’s Disciplinary Commission filed a formal complaint last week.
In July, Carnall’s son was stopped about 3:30 a.m. by a Wells County deputy sheriff on suspicion of drunk driving. The young man was reportedly belligerent with the officer and refused to take a Breathalyzer test.
This all-too-common moment went sideways when the deputy called Carnall, who was allowed to speak to his son. Then the prosecutor was allowed to pick up his son without arrest.
Carnall’s actions are a mockery of doing one’s duty without fear or favor. Moreover, Carnall’s lapse in judgment goes against what state agencies, local governments, schools and nonprofits have been telling young adults – that drunken driving has a tremendous cost to one’s freedom.
To his credit, Carnall turned himself in to the state court’s disciplinary commission. He’s publicly stated that he’d made a “poor decision” and apologized to the deputy.
Carnall told Wells County citizens that “once a person has done something wrong that cannot be undone, the best that person can do is to respond appropriately and try to atone. I have tried, and am still trying, to do that.”
Voters will judge Carnall’s level of contrition for his transgressions against his overall record. But for the sake of his office, he should not contest the commission’s decision and allow for a hearing. Using his office to shield his child from punishment requires more than a slap on the wrist.
Like Carnall, Tom Henry is a high-profile public servant who made an error.
Henry received an operating-while-intoxicated ticket after an Oct. 8 crash with another vehicle at the Old Mill and Westover roads roundabout. His blood-alcohol level was near twice the legal limit, an outcome he said was fueled by too much wine at a fundraiser.
The mayor apologized, pleaded guilty and has been sentenced.
And now, it’s past time to release the records, including any video footage and written reports from the Fort Wayne Police Department.
City Attorney Malak Heiny denied earlier requests by this paper and other media organizations to view the records, citing that they were considered investigatory. With no active investigation remaining, such documents should now be made public.
Unlike a political operation, a newspaper must act without fear or favor in search of the truth. If the mayor was belligerent then cooperative with police that night – as the accident report states – people have the right to know how and why.
The mayor’s office has its privileges, but sealing documents from a now-adjudicated OWI investigation should not be one of them.