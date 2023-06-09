Congratulations to the players and coaches of Trine University’s softball team, winners on Wednesday of the 2023 NCAA Division III national championship.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, with the score tied, two outs and the winning run on second base, catcher Carolyn Biel punched a line drive over third to score Emma Beyer and send the Thunder (46-6) to a 1-0 win and the first national title in program history.
Trine was last year’s national runner-up and tied for third place in 2019. The team has seen its share of adversity and needed every bit of the grit and toughness it honed over the past few seasons to return to Angola as national champs.
The team overcame blazing outdoor temperatures in Marshall, Texas, and multiple weather delays. It dropped its first game in the best-of-three championship series to top-ranked Salisbury University, but rebounded with back-to-back victories for the title.
“This year’s team, I think, just had a lot more belief in everything they did,” coach Don Danklefsen told The Journal Gazette Thursday. “It just felt like it was their time, and I literally felt the same way. They never lose faith in what they’re going to do.”
The Thunder abound with star players. Freshman pitcher Debbie Hill of New Whiteland, the national D-III freshman of the year, was named Most Outstanding Player of the National Championships. Senior pitcher Anna Koeppl of Perrysburg, Ohio, is a First-Team Academic All-American.
“If you look at our team, we had a lot of players that had won a lot of individual awards and been known for being the best player. You put them all together, and nobody cared about one award,” Danklefsen said. “Nobody cared about being this or that. All they wanted to do was win.”
Some athletes at Division I schools receive full-ride scholarships. No one on Trine’s softball team does.
“They get their financial package based on their academics, and then some merit scholarships,” Danklefsen said. “None of these kids are going through (college) cheaply.”
So why do they play? For love of the game and a Trine degree, the Thunder coach said.
“They’re doing it because they want to be a part of something special. They want to be a part of a family,” he said. “And the academic side is the best fit for them.”
Asked about his squad’s collective grade-point average last semester, Danklefsen’s answer: 3.57.
“That’s a B-plus or an A-minus average,” he said. “They’re a great academic group, for sure.”