Trot the Trails returns today for horseback-riding enthusiasts.
Sponsored by the city of Fort Wayne, Three Rivers Horse Trails and Allen County, the ride will take place along the Wabash & Erie Canal Towpath Trail, from the offices of Frontier Communications along West Jefferson Boulevard to Covington Road – a round trip of 7.7 miles.
The cost is $10 per rider. Participants can begin the ride anytime between 10 a.m. and noon and will need to finish by 3 p.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Parking is at the Frontier offices, 8001 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Proceeds from the ride will benefit Three Rivers Horse Trails, a nonprofit formed in 2019.
Allen County, the Northeastern Indiana Regional Coordinating Council and the city of Fort Wayne are helping Three Rivers Horse Trails determine locations for the establishment of local equestrian trails. Horses are allowed only on existing multiuse trails during Trot the Trails events, according to city ordinance.