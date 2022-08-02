Downtown food issue has another solution
The Capital Improvement Board granted $150,000 for a downtown specialty grocery because Grand Wayne Convention Center visitors have no place within walking distance to pick up food or snacks. Really?
If they cannot find what they want from the many downtown establishments, why doesn’t Grand Wayne set up vending machines in the lobby? Why hasn’t some alert entrepreneur jumped on this idea?
How many of us live in neighborhoods that have no place within walking distance to pick up food or snacks?
I am tired hearing downtown, downtown, downtown.
Elaine Bowers
Fort Wayne
Subdivision dwellers lose on mail delivery
Why is it some city people in Fort Wayne get mail delivery to their house door? In new housing additions such as Sutter’s Cove, we get no delivery but must walk to a row of several mailboxes (no locking mail boxes) to get our mail.
In the old part of the city, people are treated better, and yet the new homes cost a lot more taxes than in the old part and people get no delivery to their houses.
That is just not fair. We have older folks in our addition, and many use canes.
JULIA KYLE
Fort Wayne
Let states confront immigration problem
Not me, Margaret Cicchiello (“Migrants’ deaths should move us to action,” Letters, July 16). Their blood is not on our hands. It’s on the hands of their own people. Texas and other states are trying to control the crisis. Our own president will not take action.
You are right in one instance: if we don’t get angry, nothing will change. Yes, I am angry at our own government – for not taking the steps to help states curtail the problem.
FRANKLIN D. PATTERSON
Fremont
Free charter schools to better serve children
In recently announcing its new charter schools program rules, the Biden administration will continue to limit important educational options for families who want to decide what public school is best for their children.
While school choice advocates are pleased to see some changes made that parents recommended, the final rule remains largely an attempt to federalize charter schools and bog them down in bureaucratic, cumbersome rules designed to restrict growth.
All this will do is prevent more families from exercising their rights at a time when support for traditional public schools is near an historic low. A recent Gallup poll revealed only 28% of Americans say they have a great deal of confidence in public schools, the second lowest on record.
The Biden administration is quick to remind everyone that another pandemic is possible in the future. We must never forget that it was public charter schools that kept teaching during the pandemic. Public charter schools may not be the best option for every child, but they are vital for the more than 3 million students they serve across the country. It’s time to end the war on our charter schools and put children first.
Letrisha Weber
Board president, National Coalition for Public School Options
Board president, Public School Options Indiana