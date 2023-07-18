Some people will use the most recent ILEARN scores as evidence Hoosier students should’ve been kept physically in school during the pandemic. That futile argument doesn’t do a thing to assist the students and teachers grappling in the aftermath of this high-stakes test often given more weight than it deserves.
According to scores from the Indiana Department of Education, just 31% of Hoosier students in grades 3-8 are at or above proficiency in English and math. That’s up from 30.2% the previous spring, but scores still trail the results of 2019, when 37.1% of students passed the English and math section of the Indiana Learning Evaluation and Readiness Network.
Allen County scores are a mixed bag.
Fort Wayne Community Schools had 18% of students who passed both English and math, while East Allen Community Schools came in at 30%, slightly below the state average. Southwest and Northwest Allen Community Schools were at 37%.
“We knew that experts were projecting years in recovery time, and yet, the urgency is real and requires us all to keep our foot on the gas pedal,” said Education Secretary Katie Jenner in a news release. “It will also be essential for our local schools to continue to work with parents, families and community partners to provide strategic, targeted opportunities for students who need additional support.”
ILEARN scores, as we’ve argued before, obscure the nuance, particularly in urban districts. The Indiana Department of Education’s dashboard is a far better indicator for people to evaluate schools.
Focusing on a single data point is unreasonable when it comes to education, especially when considering the number of variables administrators and public health professionals had to sift through to guide the 1.2 million students enrolled in Indiana schools.
At least one analysis from the journal Nature Human Behavior estimated that American children “lost out on about 35% of a normal school years’ worth of learning” during the pandemic.
The state’s embrace of the evidence- based science of reading, which focuses on early emergent reading skills such as phonics, is one of the positive curriculum developments to boost literacy.
There is also a need for tutoring, classes and other support to assist students to progress more quickly.
Public education aims to ensure that every student gains the knowledge needed to achieve their potential. The General Assembly’s plan should be to assist university programs and the state’s school districts in finding solutions to help teachers flourish and their students excel. Parents, too, must participate in the recovery process, if only to be a sturdy voice of reason and hope.