As the director of grassroots operations at Americans for Prosperity-Indiana, I spend a lot of time on the road, traveling to small towns across the state to engage with grassroots activists and discuss policies that can positively affect individuals and families. One of our primary focus areas is education freedom. We believe every child deserves access to an education that fits their unique needs, and every family should have the freedom to choose the best options for their children.
Recently, I had the pleasure of meeting Alison, the principal of Covenant Christian School, and Melanie, a teacher at the school, when speaking at a coffee shop in Mishawaka. They are both passionate about finding innovative approaches to education that can revolutionize the way students learn in Indiana. They believe in bottom-up solutions that prioritize the students’ needs and interests and are continuously seeking ways to improve and innovate education in their community.
Covenant Christian School is a shining example of the power of education freedom. The parents of students at the school are so pleased with the outcome of their children’s education that they have volunteered for Americans for Prosperity-Indiana, working to expand education freedom to all Hoosiers by contacting their legislators, calling their neighbors and knocking on doors to push the General Assembly to pass universal education savings accounts (ESAs).
ESAs are special accounts managed by families used exclusively for the educational benefit of their child. Through ESAs, parents can access a portion of the funding that the state had allocated for their child and use it to cover the cost of several educational expenses, including tuition at the school of their choice, tutoring, online courses, therapies for students with special needs, college savings and other authorized uses.
ESAs will unleash the extraordinary potential of every child through individualized learning. In many areas of our lives, individualization has become the centerpiece of the way we interact with the world. From the way we use our smartphone to our favorite streaming service, individualization is at the heart of how we interact with today’s technology.
In many cases, the capacity to access content or a service tailored to our specific needs has allowed us to better leverage our creativity and talents. However, when it comes to K-12 education, individualization is virtually absent, and families must choose among a very limited number of options that often don’t fit their children’s educational needs.
According to a recent poll conducted by WPA Intelligence and released by the yes. every kid. foundation, ESAs are widely popular among Indiana voters. It is encouraging to note that a majority of Indiana voters support ESAs by a significant margin of 4 to 1 (55% to 13%). The poll also shows that 58% of parents in Indiana support ESAs, which indicates that families are keen to have a greater say in their children’s education. Furthermore, 53% of Hoosiers stated that they are more likely to vote for their legislator if they support ESAs. This is a clear indication that there is a growing demand for education reform in the state.
We encourage everyone to join us in advocating for education freedom and expanding ESAs across Indiana. Together, we can create a better future for our children and the communities we call home.
Cody White, a Homestead High School graduate, is the director of grassroots operations for Americans for Prosperity-Indiana. He lives in Huntington.