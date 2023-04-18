It’s tempting to call Mayor Tom Henry’s multi-million-dollar investment in neighborhood infrastructure improvement a political ploy. We are, after all, in election season. But cynicism shouldn’t be a hallmark of political discourse, a symptom that has squashed conversation on all levels of governance.
Last Wednesday at Kettler Park in the Fairfield Terrace/Belmont neighborhood, Henry announced that Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division would spend a record $48.3 million on improving streets, sidewalks, curbs and other infrastructure. The day before, Henry and city officials announced a record $135 million to be spent on City Utilities work this year.
The 2023 plan allocates $39.2 million for streets, roads and bridges; $6.4 million for sidewalks and alleys; and $2.7 million for trails. Since 2014, Fort Wayne has invested more than $250 million in neighborhood infrastructure enhancements, the city announced in a press release.
(All projects can be found at www.cityoffortwayne.org/images/stories/mayors_office/2023_Public_Works_Projects.pdf)
The setting for Wednesday’s press conference is significant, as infrastructure work that began in 2022 will be completed this year. Fairfield Terrace/Belmont illustrates the importance of infrastructure enhancement.
West Pettit bounds Fairfield Terrace/Belmont to the north, Airport Expressway to the south, Fairfield to the west and U.S. 27 to the east. Work to the neighborhood has included the replacement of concrete streets, sidewalk repair, stormwater fixes and drainage mending to keep water from collecting under streets.
Looking at a City of Fort Wayne map on infrastructure in the area, the need was evident.
In a neighborhood close to shopping, dining and parks, the national group Walk Score rates it as “somewhat walkable.” And while some may roll their eyes at “quality of life” issues, we see infrastructure improvement as a quality-of-life issue interconnected with economic development. We aren’t the only ones.
“Places that focus narrowly on quality of business environment end up competing with their neighbors, reducing not only their own economic success but also the population and employment growth of their neighbors,” wrote four economists, including Ball State University’s Michael Hicks and Emily Wornell, in a January 2022 article for the non-partisan, public policy organization Brookings Institution.
“Conversely, improving quality of life in a place improves the economic success not only of their own town, but also for nearby communities with the ability to enjoy the amenities their neighbors offer.”
Henry said Fort Wayne spends more on neighborhood infrastructure than most cities because it accesses more capital. Although not used in this plan, pandemic relief funds have also supported ongoing infrastructure upgrades from sewers to parks.
After decades of neglect, not just here but around the country, taxpayers are increasingly realizing that resilient infrastructure is vital to economic growth. Nothing rings more visibly valid for the term “Rust Belt” than crummy sidewalks, potholes and backed-up sewers.