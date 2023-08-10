E-scooter foes are cheering the city’s move to end its contract with Veo, which would remove the company’s 580 stand-up and seated vehicles from Fort Wayne streets by Sept. 4.
It’s too bad. This skid is a classic example of some ne’er-do-wells spoiling it for everyone.
According to a Veo spokesperson, more than 525,000 rides have occurred since 2019. And slightly over half of those rides were at night when Citilink buses were unavailable – after 9:45 p.m. weekdays and 6:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Not to dismiss the idea that for some, an e-scooter is a mode of transportation for, say, getting home late at night. But 10 p.m. is also when nightlife is kicking off.
“The scooters were being left all over, especially the downtown area, blocking sidewalks, laying in the street, causing damage to property,” Deputy Police Chief Marty Bender told Journal Gazette reporter Madelyn Kidd on Tuesday after the announcement.
The city said the decision to terminate the partnership was made in conjunction with research about similar shared mobility programs in other cities. The city noted Tuesday that no tax dollars were used to support the program. The city has collected $6,000 since its inception, Director of Public Information John Perlich told The Journal Gazette.
Downtown Improvement District President & CEO Michael Galbraith supports the city’s decision. He’s heard many anecdotes from businesses and pedestrians – and witnessed a few himself – of teens, mostly, joyriding on sidewalks on scooters at 10 to 15 mph.
At the same time, he asked: Would we really want an unhelmeted teen zipping along the street on an e-scooter? And although the minimum riding age is 18, Perlich told us, either young kids are getting around the requirement or this city has some startlingly youthful-looking adults.
Bender claims the termination was made partly because of Veo’s failure to resolve problems, including setting up a temporary geofence to block certain parks during festivals. That would prevent scooter riders from entering those areas and injuring anyone.
Olivia Ortega, a Veo spokesperson, told the City Council the company would appeal the termination and said it’s been “upfront about our willingness to find solutions and ensure scooters stay in Fort Wayne.”
Veo electric scooters and pedal bikes were launched here in 2019 as a novel rideshare way of traveling about downtown and surrounding neighborhoods. The Chicago-based company, with operations around the country, was permitted by the city’s Right of Way department for a pilot program.
In July 2021, the council voted 7-2 against what now appears to be an even-handed ordinance balancing fun with propriety.
The measure would have prohibited tandem riding and set up a process to handle violations as infractions, similar to parking tickets. Fines related to riding would have been set at $50, increasing to $100 if unpaid after 30 days. The penalty for blocking the right-of-way with a parked scooter would be $100 daily.
“The fun factor seemed to be the selling point for council members who voted no on the proposed ordinance, which would have banned riders younger than 18,” this board opined then.
We followed up: “The first attempt at a scooter ordinance was a good one; it can and should be improved to meet council’s concerns. Scooters and bikes are great additions to downtown, but they must come with respect for property owners and those who aren’t riding.”
The council didn’t attempt another ordinance. Whatever the reason for not doing so then, the city’s political elite should now consider any future ridesharing operation to include legislation.
E-scooters could positively affect the city, but clearly, the status quo was frustrating too many people. The next iteration – and we hope there will be one – must build off the knowledge gained to create a better experience for riders, pedestrians and businesses.