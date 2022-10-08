Passing through downtown Fort Wayne this week, observant motorists and their passengers likely noticed more than 1,100 pink ribbons tied to trees and light posts.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. And Tuesday, representatives of the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer and Lutheran Health Network gathered at One Summit Square to kick off the annual Turn the Town Pink campaign – a way to donate to breast cancer research in honor of a survivor or in memory of a loved one.
This year, Turn the Town Pink went national.
“We’ve had orders coming from Tennessee, from New Jersey, from California, from all over the country, really, of people just showing support,” Anna Shelton, communications specialist with the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer, told The Journal Gazette. “It brings awareness, but ultimately the goal is for us to raise money for breast cancer research.”
With a donation of $25, plus $5 to $6 for shipping, the foundation will send you a packet of five ribbons personalized with the name of your honoree.
Vera Bradley founders Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller began raising funds for breast cancer research in 1993 after the death of Mary Sloan, one of the company’s first sales representatives, to the disease. In 1998, the pair established the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer to provide a structure for their efforts and to raise additional funding.
To date, the foundation has raised $38.6 million for breast cancer research. Its team at the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at the Indiana University School of Medicine is focused on developing and improving therapies for the most-difficult-to-treat breast cancers.
Breakthroughs funded by the foundation include “monogrammed medicine” – personalized therapies that target the exact gene driving breast cancer in an individual – and a blood test that can predict recurrence in women who have triple-negative breast cancer.
The Turn the Town Pink campaign will ship pink-ribbon packets through the end of October. Log on to verabradley.org/turnthetownpink to order yours today.