On Tuesday, several northeast Indiana victim advocacy groups were awarded grants to help continue their collective missions of providing direct service and assistance to crime victims. We couldn’t agree more with Indiana Criminal Justice Institute’s Executive Director Devon McDonald, who said, “It’s not enough to hold offenders accountable. We also need to support victims who have been impacted by violence and need assistance.”
In total, the institute awarded $67 million to more than 190 public and nonprofit organizations through the Victims of Crime Act, which was established by Congress in 1984 to support local and state programs that assist victims of all kinds of crime from fraud and elder abuse to domestic violence, human trafficking and homicide.
When combined with prosecutors, courts and groups in Allen, Adams, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Steuben and Wabash counties, the region collectively received $4.25 million in crime victim assistance grants, according to the institute.
Seven agencies in Allen County collectively received just over $2.6 million. Grantees include the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Allen County CASA, Amani Family Services, Center for Nonviolence Inc., Fort Wayne Police Department, The Child Advocacy Center of Allen County, Indiana, Inc. and the YWCA of Northeast Indiana, which was granted the largest award at just over $1 million.
For Amani’s executive director, Ewelina Connolly, the grant comes the week after the organization’s successful Welcoming Week program. She said the $288,000-plus program funding grant will support the nonprofit’s family justice services. The money will specifically support advocacy and mental health support services provided free of charge to its clients.
“Amani has been caring for immigrant and refugee victims of crime and domestic violence since 2005. We have a long-standing partnership with ICJI, and we are grateful for their ongoing support and commitment to our mission,” Connolly said.
The Center for Nonviolence will use its grant to fund support and advocacy staff that provide service to crime victims, said Dawn M. Witte, the center’s finance and development coordinator.
Founded in 1981 by a group of men examining the roots of male violence against women, the center continues its mission with a group of highly trained advocates, preventionists and interventionists specializing in domestic violence and intimate partner violence. Its support and advocacy services are free to clients and their children.
“Facilitators are highly trained in the delivery of trauma-informed care and the Duluth curriculum model, which focuses on facilitating a process of change that enables survivors to act in the best interest of themselves, their families and their communities,” Witte said. “Participants cover a range of topics including safety planning; critical thinking; boundary setting; nonviolent parenting; personal and family safety; nonviolent communication and conflict resolution; and navigating community resources.”
A community’s strength can be measured in part by how it boosts its most vulnerable residents. The Center for Nonviolence and Amani are just two places providing the kind of assistance needed to stabilize the lives of those traumatized by violence. It’s how we hold ourselves accountable.