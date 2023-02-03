How many people have been convicted of a voter-related felony in Indiana since 2016? Four, according to the Heritage Foundation’s Voter Fraud Map.
The latest felony, the conservative think tank documents, was in 2021 when a Vanderburgh County judge ordered Janet Reed, a local Democratic activist, to serve 18 months of probation for illegally sending pre-marked absentee ballots to voters.
Given the scale of elections over the past six years, let us call the trivial number of voter fraud felonies a triumph of our electoral system’s effective and clean process. However, this begs the question of why the supermajority wants to deprive suffrage rights of people convicted of felony voter fraud.
Last week, the House Elections Committee voted 6-4 on a bill that would place a 10-year ban on any Hoosier convicted of felony voter fraud. For the law-and-order minded, this seems like a fair punishment for soiling a sacred democratic right.
However, if a person is convicted of a felony, served their time and has no more requirements to fulfill from the state, why is there a need for further retribution? And why a 10-year ban?
Rep. Kyle Pierce, R-Anderson, notes that felons, for example, can no longer buy or carry firearms.
It’s a fraught analogy, as no one convicted of voter fraud, to our knowledge, has ever literally killed with a paper or electronic ballot.
But going down that same line of inquiry, a person convicted of involuntary manslaughter resulting from the operation of a motor vehicle can have their license suspended for at least two years, more depending on the court’s recommendation.
So, in Indiana, accidentally killing someone would carry a lighter penalty than being convicted of voter fraud?
Pierce had to go to an illogical extreme because this action has no logic. But this bill is the kind of rhetoric-driven drivel that makes it sound as though the supermajority is getting tough on voter fraud, which, as the evidence shows, has not occurred at levels to cause great concern.