Americans’ voices unheard by self-serving politicians
When it came to writing our Constitution, you would have thought our founding fathers would have treated the abortion issue as the most important issue to be addressed. What were they thinking? Instead, they talked about how we were to be a government of the people, by the people and for the people. The people would have a voice. We would have freedom of speech. We would vote to determine who we wanted to represent us at all levels of government.
People claim it’s a waste of time to vote because their votes don’t count. These people are right. There are things the American people want done and our politicians on both sides of the aisle have refused to do. Voters want to get rid of the electoral vote for president. Our politicians refuse to do so. We believe in one person, one vote, and that all votes count. Hillary Clinton got 3 million more votes than Trump did, and Trump became president. So 3 million votes did not count.
People want term limits on all members of Congress. Can’t get it done. People want to get rid of gerrymandering. Can’t get it done. People want get rid of the lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court. Can’t get it done. The lists goes on and on. It’s all about party and getting re-elected to office. The will of the people doesn’t count.
Now we have the gun issue and abortion issue at the same time. Here in Indiana, our Republican politicians claim they want a total ban on abortions because they want to save the lives of the unborn child. If Indiana and other states can ban abortions to save the lives of the unborn, then they can also ban guns to save the lives of people.
Midterm elections are coming up. Polls show that Hoosiers support a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion. Recently our state legislators passed a gun law that Hoosiers and law enforcement didn’t want. Time to vote these people out of office.
The protests in Fort Wayne against the court’s abortion ruling were a good thing. But in the end, it doesn’t mean a thing unless people go and vote. We need politicians who respond to and listen to the will of the people. Today, we don’t have that here in Indiana.
Curtis J. Ransom
Spencerville
Joy of reading turns into joy of learning
The Allen County Public Library’s SPARK summer reading program, which includes teen volunteers, is a success in many areas. The children experience the excitement and joy of reading, which expands to the joy of learning.
We can all continue our own reading program by being involved with reading to and with children throughout their school years. The reading process benefits children of any age. They build a vocabulary, and reading ignites their imagination and curiosity. It also increases a child’s memory and attention span.
Adults also can enjoy the many beautiful children’s books while building a home library that fits the interest of their family.
Have fun with reading, and enjoy the family bonding that comes from reading together.
BERNETA SHERCK
Fort Wayne
Journal Gazette should not write about old crimes
What is the point of your recent Sunday articles, “Beyond The Evidence”? You are dredging up old crimes that are not open cases with law enforcement. Why repeat stories about murders that occurred in 1983 and 1990? These stories have been repeated many times over the years, and repeating them again only serves to shine a negative light on Fort Wayne and the neighborhoods. Families and neighbors still struggle with the memories and don’t need to be reminded. Please focus on current news and issues!
Stephanie Ross
Fort Wayne