Gender dysphoria is a birth defect, not a crime, and our legislators should not try to make parents into criminals.
Each year, nearly 120,000 American babies are born with a birth defect. People with obvious birth defects used to be called freaks. Some would make a living in a carnival, where, for only one thin dime, rubes could look upon them and be amazed, amused or revolted.
As we understood more about what causes various birth defects, we learned how to prevent some (fetal alcohol syndrome, thalidomide babies), remedy others (cleft palate, clubfoot), or at least minimize their effects (autism, Down syndrome, gender dysphoria).
Remedying an obvious birth defect at no cost to the sufferer, as SmileTrainAfrica does, is to wrap those children in God's love. I am not a surgeon, so I cannot do that.
A pregnant woman limiting her intake of recreational drugs, and even refusing some prescription drugs suspected to interfere with fetal development, is wrapping her unborn child in God's love. But I am not a woman, so I cannot do that.
What I can do is minimize my effect on children with birth defects whose causes we poorly understand, and whose remedies we can today only hope and pray for. That is why I do not point and laugh at the Down syndrome child playing in the park, nor do I demonize children whose internal perception of their gender identity does not match their external appearance.
Should we ask any less of our state legislators?
FLOYD GUFFEY
Fort Wayne
Pro-life groups don't care about consequences of their actions
The vast majority of the population is pro-choice. To be truly pro-life, a person must oppose all abortions, all the time, with no exceptions, not even for rape or incest. Though very few people have this extreme position, they are the driving force behind legislative efforts all over the country to enforce their views.
The pro-life people do not care about children, hungry children, homeless children, abused children, juvenile delinquency, an overburdened welfare system, escalating social costs or any of the other issues that will engulf this country if they achieve their goal of making all abortions illegal everywhere without exception.
Therefore, every Republican should be voted out of office. They are all part of the problem. As a minority in Congress, they don't do anything except obstruct the Democrats. If they are just going to ignore the consequences of their actions and believe all of Donald Trump's lies, then they are no good to this country.
Also, the three Supreme Court justices appointed by Trump should recuse themselves from any case involving him, which may be several ones! The main cases of possible election interference, election tampering and election fraud have been the activities of Trump and his allies trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election illegally. Don't let them destroy our country for his benefit.
David Sowards
Fort Wayne
Bob Morris is one of the worst state representatives the people of Indiana are cursed with. The fact he is involved with HB 1647, a bill to switch septic systems from environmental health regulators to building industry "consultants," does not surprise me.
If you have ever seen some of the ungodly horrible, contaminated messes that failing septic systems can cause, including turning creeks and waterways black with raw sewage that, in turn, breeds disease-transmitting mosquitoes by the millions, you would vote to have Mr. Morris publicly flogged for "authoring" such a hair-brained outrage.
Terry Smith
Decatur
There has been a spate of letters recently claiming climate change is a hoax. Well, people, if in the face of all evidence you are right, then all we have to worry about is war, disease, women's reproductive choices, school kids using the "wrong" restroom and a few other things.
But if you are wrong, in spite of all you heard on social media, we have an overriding concern. In the best case, there will be more and stronger hurricanes, more tornados, derechos, thunderstorms, wildfires, droughts, floods, more misery and deaths. In the worst case, it's the collapse of civilization or even the extinction of the human race. I'd guess somewhere in between, but we can't be sure.
I hope you doubters are right, but I fear you are not.
Ed Powers
Roanoke
Aung San Suu Kyi has been accused of being a corrupt person. In fact, the accuser in her case is criminal Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, who has appointed a judge to intimidate Aung San Suu Kyi.
The people of Myanmar have known about Min Aung Hlaing, who manipulates the military power to resurrect the Ne Win military rule. The people have lost respect for Min Aung Hlaing's military and his title of general.
Most of the people do not want to talk about military rule. They simply want to live in peace. Most people are farmers. But they have respect for Aung San Suu Kyi who is working for the people of Myanmar to be free from the yoke of Min Aung Hlaing's military administration. Min Aung Hlaing seems to follow the footsteps of his mentors, Ne Win, Sein Lwin, Saw Naung and Than Shwe.
If Aung San Suu Kyi is corrupt, there would be no winner of the election. Min Aung Hlaing himself claims he is the winner of election. The whole world knows who Aung San Suu Kyi and Min Aung Hlaing are.
Aung Chin Win Aung
Indianapolis