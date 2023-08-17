At their best, local newspapers are a public safeguard against unchecked maleficence. It’s a delicate balance that the First Amendment upholds. And sometimes, that protection is not enough to belay the malicious intent of influential people.
On Aug. 11, in Marion, Kansas, local police seized computers and cellphones from the publisher and editor, Eric Meyer, and staff of the Marion County Record. (Authorities said Wednesday that all seized items would be returned to the newspaper and its employees.) Police also entered Meyer’s home, where he lived with his 98-year-old mother, Joan. Eric Meyer believes the stress of the raid caused his mother’s death the next day.
According to the Associated Press, police said they had probable cause to believe there were violations of Kansas law, including one pertaining to identity theft, involving a local restaurateur named Kari Newell, according to a search warrant signed by Marion County District Court Magistrate Judge Laura Viar.
“Newell is a local restaurant owner – and no big fan of the newspaper – who had Meyer and one of his reporters thrown out of an event being held there for a local congressman,” AP reported. “Meyer also believes the newspaper’s aggressive coverage of local issues, including the background of Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody, played a part in the raid.”
Reading the admonishments of scholars and lawyers to Viar’s search warrant is a reminder that the importance of the First Amendment requires extraordinary care by the legal system. If not, then Meyer is correct to call what happened to him and his staff as “Gestapo tactics.”
The Record was ensuring what all legitimate media outlets should strive to do – report without fear or favor.