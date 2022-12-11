County government officials have squawked about the need to expand the jail… There’s no argument that the jail is filled beyond capacity. The debate has always been over how to relieve overcrowding, keeping cost-efficiency and social policies in mind.”
– Journal Gazette editorial, May 12, 1992
In the 30 years since, the world has advanced technologically to the point that we’re more connected to information and data than at any other time in our history. Yet when it comes to the jail, in which we hold many people awaiting trial or convicted of misdemeanors, we’re still fumbling around like it’s 1982.
On Dec. 16, county officials will meet with U.S. District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty to discuss moving forward with a plan to build a new jail on 142 acres at 2911 Meyer Road. An earlier site in southeast Fort Wayne sparked allegations of latent racism along with the usual NIMBYism (“not in my backyard”) debate. The location now proposed is within eyesight of residential dwellings in the Sunnymede neighborhood, near the city’s border with New Haven. County officials are speaking with neighbors, who have felt neglected when it comes to infrastructure upgrades.
Those who wanted money to be spent on keeping people out of jail rather than building an even larger complex should know their voices were heard. County Commissioner Nelson Peters admitted that the commissioners – all Republicans – and the GOP, in general, may finally understand the need to address mental health and criminal justice in a holistic manner.
Peters said data shows that 10% to 15% of the jail’s population is living with a mental health disorder, including substance abuse disorder. He is working with state and federal legislators to find money to provide therapeutic programming to a vastly underserved population. Such a plan could improve recidivism rates by improving people’s mental health.
Of course, that has been true for decades. Failure to respond sooner to calls for such alternatives is part of what got us here. It is fair to conclude that when it comes to jails, our leaders are motivated by prescriptive measures from judges rather than a community-generated morality. We’d rather not spend the money.
Formal legal training isn’t required to see Leichty had little choice but to side with the Indiana ACLU and inmates when it came to Allen County’s violating the constitutional rights of those currently housed at the jail.
Leichty did not force the county to build a new jail or rehabilitate the current one, but he did not count out the possibility as he laid out a specific set of demands to improve conditions.
Moving the jail to a new location will open the possibility of moving Allen County Community Corrections into the four-story jail. Community Corrections supervises adult participants who are referred for pre- and post-conviction management, community service or cognitive-behavioral therapy classroom programs.
In 2021, it supervised 2,096 individuals, and provided services for an additional 1,565 people from referrals. It is based in a cramped, outdated building across from Promenade Park.
While the judge’s ruling did not surprise him, Peters said Leichty’s timeline was a sharp shock. What should be years of planning, Peters said, was truncated to weeks and months.
But the county had years, long before this most recent lawsuit, to consider alternatives.
Peters and the other county commissioners see themselves as landlords, but they’re also powerful lawmakers with access and political capital to push difficult, but nevertheless necessary, reforms.
Our county courts and prosecutors have been innovative. Allen County has implemented diversion and deterrence programs that have received deserved accolades from state and national organizations.
Such programs are meant to keep people out of jail. So why not consider reducing the jail population by keeping nonviolent offenders and those in mental health crises out of cells? Bail reform disproportionately affects people of color and low-income offenders, and is also a viable solution.
In May, Indiana University’s Center for Research on Inclusion and Social Policy examined the bail bond system’s effect on racial disparities within the criminal justice system. Researchers found that bail amounts nationally are 34% higher for Black men and 19% higher for Latino men compared to their white counterparts.
“Research does not provide sufficient evidence that pretrial detention is necessary to ensure public safety,” the IU team reported. “In fact, holding defendants until their trials can have negative long-term impacts on them, their families, and the community. Those who cannot afford bail often face job loss, housing instability, child custody issues, and reincarceration. Their physical and mental health also is negatively impacted while they wait in jail for their hearings.”
As a culture, we view jails as a necessary evil, and as the population increases here, so does the number of criminals. A new jail is necessary, according to county commissioners. History has shown what we build, we fill. Going forward, officials also need to pursue alternatives, because it would be immoral to have this same conversation again in 2052.