Last week, the Food and Drug Administration finalized guidelines to ease antiquated restrictions constraining gay and bisexual men in monogamous relationships from donating blood based on the assumption that they were at a higher risk of HIV.
This correction was anticipated, as the agency had announced its plans in January and is rolling out new standards that blood banks can implement, hopefully increasing the blood supply as much as 4%.
“(All) potential donors – regardless of sexual orientation, sex or gender – will be screened with a new questionnaire that evaluates their risks for HIV based on sexual behavior, recent partners and other factors,” according to the Associated Press. Nearly 20% of new HIV diagnoses were attributed to heterosexual contact, according to government data, and another 10% were a result of injectable drug use.
Blood donations have been screened for the human immunodeficiency virus since 1985.
This is a good example of how new information should flip old precedents. Too bad our state senators couldn’t have moved forward on ending Indiana’s archaic and draconian laws that allowed sentence enhancements to crimes committed by people with HIV. These were rules written in the early 1990s out of fear and intolerance toward gay men.
Today, HIV prevalence cuts across regional, socioeconomic, gender and sexual boundaries. A 2014-15 HIV outbreak in Scott County, Indiana, was linked to shared drug injection equipment used in the developing opioid epidemic.
Our understanding of HIV has changed, as have the drugs used to treat people so they can lead healthy, long lives. But have our hearts changed? Well, it appears so in the state House, which passed a bill sponsored by Evansville Republican Rep. Wendy McNamara.
The bill would have removed sentencing enhancements for battery and malicious mischief related to HIV. It would also remove specific offenses concerning donating, selling or transferring blood that contains HIV.
However, and rightly so, the law would’ve directed a Level 6 penalty on a person with an infectious disease who knowingly failed to inform a person at risk with the intent to cause harm to the health of another.
One of the big problems exposed by last year’s Interim Study Committee on Corrections and Criminal Code was that criminalization is most likely suppressing people, especially men of color, from finding out whether they have HIV.
An HIV-positive diagnosis is the first step to accessing health-enhancing antiretroviral treatment, and an HIV-negative result is the first step to accessing pre-exposure prophylaxis, both of which are vital HIV-prevention tools.
The Republican-dominated House voted 78–19 to make the changes. However, the Senate’s Committee on Corrections and criminal law smothered the bill.
Though disappointed, the chair of the HIV Modernization Movement-Indiana looks forward to building allies in the Indiana Senate.
“We need to try to build more relationships with senators around the issue, so they understand better why modernization is needed,” said Carrie Elizabeth Foote, a sociology professor at IUPUI. She added a classic metaphor associated with social change: It’s a marathon rather than a sprint.
We hope this state’s senators listen to Foote and other experts because legislation must be aligned with the truth rather than ancient fears and taboos. The 2024 session is a chance for us all to cross the line together in this long course to change state law.