We’re into August, and soon the roads will be filled with buses carrying students to and from school, which is why the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute’s Stop Arm Violation Enforcement program will send out extra patrols to make sure that when the signal is out, cars stop.
Drivers should prepare to stop when the overhead yellow lights on a school bus are flashing. Once the lights turn red and the stop arm extends, drivers must stop on all roads with one exception – highways divided by a physical barrier. Then, only vehicles traveling in the same direction as the bus must stop.
The consequences of blowing around a stopped school bus can be deadly .A horrific crash in the early morning hours of Oct. 20, 2018, killed 6-year-old twins Xzavier and Mason Ingle and their sister Alivia Stahl, 9, as they crossed a two-lane highway to board a bus on Indiana 25 just north of Rochester. A fourth child, Maverik Lowe, 11, survived the crash but has needed more than 20 surgeries.
In 2019, a jury convicted Alyssa Shepherd on three counts of reckless homicide in the deaths of the three children. She was released in March after serving two years in prison.
Shepherd’s actions show how even a momentary disregard for safety can end in heartbreak. Indiana allows for judges to suspend a driver’s license for 90 days and level up to a $10,000 fine for passing a school bus with its stop arm extended. Yet, police continue to write warnings and citations for drivers doing unsafe things around school buses and in school zones.
In April, thousands of bus drivers who participated in a one-day observational survey counted 2,041 stop-arm violations in Indiana. Fort Wayne Police Department wrote 35 stop-arm violation citations during the spring SAVE blitz.
“The fact that we still have people willing to put students and bus drivers at risk is the reason this campaign is necessary,” said Devon McDonald, executive director of the institute. “Still, law enforcement can’t be everywhere, so drivers need to do the right thing and exercise caution around buses. Students’ lives depend on it.”
According to the institute, along with raising awareness about the importance of following the law, officers will use a range of enforcement strategies from increasing patrols to placing police spotters on buses. Departments will coordinate with local bus drivers and school transportation officials, with efforts concentrating on the morning and afternoon hours, the institute said.
This is a good time to be mindful of posted speed limits, particularly around school zones. Drivers should allow themselves extra time in the mornings and afternoons to avoid speeding.
Of course, children have been known to dart into streets chasing a ball or catching up with a friend across the street. They don’t always pay attention to crossing signals. This is a good time for parents and guardians to remind children about safe ways to cross the street and the rules of the road.
However, drivers are adults and have an extra responsibility to look out for children – even if kids sometimes aren’t looking out for themselves.