Let your inner Robert Stack read the next paragraph. (And if you don’t know who Robert Stack is, enjoy your relative youth.)
You walk outside, birds sing, the sky is blue, the grass is green, and the Coriolis effect is still in effect, but you feel like something is missing. Where’s the trash cart? It’s gone.
Is this the work of naughty teens or puckish raccoons? Or, impossibly, it’s been swiped by impish teenage aliens dressed as giant raccoons?
Sure, why not. But the likely answer is that the cart was swallowed by the hauler.
“Sometimes carts are damaged, and either slip through the fingers of the automated arm or the stop bar comes out of the cart on rear-load routes and causes the cart to fall into the truck,” City Solid Waste Manager Matt Gratz told us. “If the driver cannot safely pull the cart out, then the cart gets lost in the truck.”
If your cart is missing, call 311. You can also contact the city if you need a replacement cart for one in disrepair.
Mystery solved.
As for GFL’s performance, Gratz said: “At this point, we review the number of misses daily, and they are meeting the metrics. Things are going well.”
The city’s bulk collection procedures are also no longer a mystery. The solid waste department can collect up to three bulk times but must schedule the pickup at least two business days before the customer’s regular garbage day.
Bulk items include furniture, mattresses/box springs (must be wrapped in plastic) and non-freon appliances. They will not accept tires, batteries, concrete or remodeling debris.
Schedule a time at www.cityoffortwayne.org/bulk-items.