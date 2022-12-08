As we’ve documented, the COVID-19 pandemic forced politicians and bureaucrats to make quick decisions and develop new rules to serve a desperate nation. Now Congress needs to act on a program enhancement to continue bringing fresh food to the mouths of moms and children.
Since March 2021, Congress has extended the enhanced food benefit four times. It’s time to make it permanent by enacting rule changes approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
In November, the department set new rules to keep the cash value benefit for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, known as WIC. Participants must meet income and residency requirements and be at “nutritional risk” as determined by a health professional.
A temporary bump was authorized by Congress in the American Rescue Plan Act, lifting the monthly supplemental voucher to $47 for partially or fully breastfeeding mothers, $43 for pregnant and post-partum mothers and $24 for children 1 through 4 years.
According to Neighborhood Health (which administers the program locally), there are nearly 13,000 WIC participants in Allen, DeKalb and Whitley counties.
Statewide, the Indiana WIC program serves an average of 145,000 women, infants and children each month through a network of 140 WIC clinics, with $150 million in food sales and more than 600 authorized grocery stores and pharmacies.
WIC serves disadvantaged women and children and is available to people and families whose incomes are as high as 185% of the nation’s poverty rate.
A family of four, for example, would be eligible if their income was at or below $51,338 per year. Allen County’s median household income is just over $57,000.
“The bump has been great,” said Tiann Aughinbaugh, Neighborhood Health’s director of WIC and social services. She said the voucher enhancement – including a Farmers’ Market program – allowed mothers and children to eat healthier than before COVID-19.
Before the bump, the voucher was worth $9 for mothers and $11 for children up to 5 years old.
Unlike other supplemental food programs, such as SNAP, the allotment from WIC, begun in 1972 to curb malnutrition among poverty-stricken mothers and children, has a strict mandate on food that promotes good nutritional value.
Fifty years later, WIC has evolved as science has provided more data. For example, the latest proposed change drops the amount of milk, cheeses and juice.
“WIC would also expand access to whole grains, encompassing foods from different cultures, including quinoa, blue cornmeal and teff, an ancient East African cereal grass,” the Associated Press reported last month. “The plan also allows more non-dairy options, including soy-based yogurts and cheeses, and requires lactose-free milk to be included.”
Furthermore, more canned fish would be available as well as easy-to-prepare canned beans, in addition to dried beans, officials told the AP. The plan would also change the amount of infant formula provided to partly breastfed babies.
Science tells us the healthier the prenatal mother, the better for the growing fetus. Nutritional food fuels children’s developing minds and bodies as they move toward school age.
For years, our country siloed problems rather than viewing them as a whole system. So providing poor and working-class mothers and children a voucher for fresh fruits and vegetables makes good economic sense. We can either spend money now or dole out more later in life to mitigate compromised health and low achievement.