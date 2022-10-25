As another Conservative replaces her, Liz Truss walks away from No. 10 Downing St. as the shortest-serving prime minister in British history.
We’re not a parliamentary system, so loss-of-confidence votes and snap elections aren’t the ways we remove our head of state.
But that doesn’t mean Americans haven’t had to deal with shockingly fast transitions involving the executive branch.
William Henry Harrison died of pneumonia on his 32nd day in office on April 4, 1841. His is the shortest term of an elected president. Harrison, 68, was the oldest man to hold the office at the time.
Harrison has deep ties in Indiana, having served as its territorial governor from May 13, 1800, to Dec. 28, 1812.
“His dual responsibilities to secure justice for the Indians and to acquire Indian land were often contradictory, but his administration was generally able and honest,” according to in.gov’s section on the state’s governors.
Carried into office as a military hero in several conflicts, including the Battle of Tippecanoe, Harrison, a Whig, won the presidency by a majority of fewer than 150,000 “but swept the Electoral College, 234 to 60,” according to whitehouse.gov.
“(While) Harrison was nationalistic in his outlook, he emphasized in his Inaugural that he would be obedient to the will of the people as expressed through Congress,” the site states.
Harrison’s death lifted into office John Tyler, considered one of the worst presidents in American history. In an article for libertarianism.org, historian Anthony Comenga summed up Tyler’s four years succinctly:
“Tyler’s administration ended much as it began – a creature not of his own making, steered by a vain and ambitious man weighed down by the toadies and schemers to whom he owed everything.”