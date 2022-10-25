Sunday saw volunteers at four area parks planting trees and shrubs and pulling out invasive species at Memorial and Foster parks, New Haven’s Werling Park, and along the Wabash and Erie Canal Towpath Trail in southwest Fort Wayne.
It was the 21st year of the Great Canopy Tree Comeback, an annual partnership between Friends of the Parks of Allen County and various local parks and trail departments. Through the years, more than 2,500 trees have been planted by residents, with support from professionals, who help keep a natural resource thriving.
The impact on the parks and trails system can’t be overstated. National magazines such as Reader’s Digest and community development reports point to the importance of this impressive and expanding recreation system of greenspace and paths.
Work along the Towpath included 32 volunteers and five supervisors, said Dawn Ritchie, greenways manager at the City of Fort Wayne.
“We planted 74 trees and shrubs along the Towpath Trail,” Ritchie said. “We also mulched and put up white corrugated tree protectors because deer like to rub up against trees, which can ruin them this time of year.”
With human hands, the park system has been able to thrive despite strong windstorms, Dutch elm disease and invasive species such as the emerald ash borer and the Japanese honeysuckle.
The new nemesis is the Bradford Pear tree, a favorite among residential developers thanks to its quick growth and beautiful white blooms. However, this “scourge of suburbia” also emits a foul stench like rotting fish.
The most significant pain about even a sterile Bradford pear tree is that it can cross with our flowering pear trees, according to Better Homes & Gardens.
“Even worse, the offspring reverted to the characteristics of the species, which meant tire-puncturing thorns and thug-like thickets that crowded out native plants,” writer Luke Miller penned last May on BHG.com.
“We want to do our very best to eliminate all the invasives along our trails, and we rely heavily on volunteers to help with that,” said Ritchie. “It’s a never-ending job.”
If you’ve got a bike – and if it’s not raining – you might want to take part in the last Trek the Trails bike ride tonight at North River Road Trailhead near 7000 N. River Road. The 8.5-mile ride kicks off at 7 p.m.
Tread the Trails – a 3.1-mile walk or run – begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday at North River Road Trailhead. Find out more about fortwayneparks.org/trails/news-events.html.
This gift of moderate fall weather will eventually give way to chillier temps, biting winds and monochromaticity. But for now, the fall colors, smells and sounds are a short walk or drive away. And we can thank fellow Hoosiers for sustaining this uncommon treasure.