On Monday, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill that could save lives. However, the remedy is controversial.
House Bill 1015 authorizes the Indiana Department of Transportation to pilot a program to document and fine drivers speeding in work zones. Authored by state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, and modeled after a Pennsylvania program, cameras would catch motorists traveling 11 mph or more over the limit in work zones while workers are present.
Reckless Hoosiers caught by the camera will elicit a warning by mail, followed by a $75 ticket for the second offense and a $150 ticket for the third. The law allows up to four locations statewide during the pilot.
The Federal Highway Administration cites speeding as a primary cause of work zone crashes. Nationally, there are about 40,000 such crashes a year.
According to National Work Zone Safety Information Clearinghouse data, there were an estimated 106,000 such crashes in 2021, resulting in 956 fatalities and 42,000 injuries. In 2011, there were 590 people killed in work zone accidents.
Indiana is not immune. There were 6,352 work zone accidents in the Hoosier State last year, resulting in 31 deaths and 1,426 injuries, according to INDOT. The number of accidents last year in Indiana is up from 2,877 in 2020 and 5,461 in 2019.
Although the pilot is authorized to begin July 1, INDOT has yet to release details on when and where the first cameras will be rolled out.
“Now that the bill has been signed by Gov. Holcomb, INDOT will begin working with the Indiana State Police and other partners to implement the program,” said INDOT spokesperson Natalie Garrett. “INDOT does not currently have a timeline as far as announcing the pilot locations. The locations will be announced prior to the cameras being active. Signage will also be in place prior to drivers entering the selected work zones once the program is in place.”
Pennsylvania’s speed mitigation project has delivered more than 1 million notices for excessive speeding over the past three years, according to a report by the Harrisburg Patriot-News from earlier this year. Of the 1 million citations, 53,000 were to people caught speeding three or more times.
We hope Hoosier drivers show more restraint.
The cameras are to be used only for catching speeders, who are acting irresponsibly around unprotected people on a construction site. But we live in a society with abundant conspiracy theories, and a plan to place cameras to catch lawbreakers conjures up menacing images of Big Brother.
It could be why this bill received bipartisan support in both the House and Senate but, conversely, received significant pushback from some GOP members.
The greater good here is for the health and safety of workers toiling in tight spaces, sometimes in adverse weather conditions and less-than-ideal lighting.
If some Hoosier drivers won’t do the right thing for the sake of saving lives, then this may finally get them to slow down. It is a pilot worth testing.