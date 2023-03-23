When talking with Women’s Fund of Fort Wayne Director Cassie Beer, it’s easy to see why she’s upbeat about the fund’s recent release of the Women in the Workplace Report. The report is based on a Compass Survey that Allen County employers and human resources executives completed last year.
There’s good news, and there’s some disheartening news. For example, in Allen County, women hold 38.7% of leadership positions, higher than the national average of 28%. But the caveat is that women comprise 51% of the population and account for 47% of full-time employees.
Overall, the data sets the stage for growth. Whether it’s pay equity, flex time or increasing access to child care, the survey of 28 businesses representing more than 21,000 employees should be taken seriously because this is an economic development issue. As this page has documented, successful companies have made employee satisfaction part of their bottom line.
Yet, Beer said it’s discouraging to hear on more than one occasion in conversations with local employers and leaders, particularly women, that working females need to “suck it up.” This sentiment could be generational; it could be survival of the fittest. Either way, it’s the wrong way to go about the future.
“It’s this idea of, it was hard for me, you just have to suck it up and get through it,” she told The Journal Gazette Wednesday. “My hope is that we can start, as a community, to say, ‘Yes, it was hard for you, so let’s lighten the load for the next generation.’ ”
Unfortunately, we’re still nurturing a cruel Darwinian response to an environment that we control. It’s an environment, at least locally, where women of color are “drastically underrepresented in leadership and highest-level salaries, while overrepresented in part-time work and lowest salaries,” according to the letter introducing the report.
Fewer than half of Fort Wayne employers surveyed offer benefits and policies that promote equitable workplaces for women, such as flex time, paid family leave and flexible family care.
We’ve already witnessed vast technological leaps as we close in on the first quarter of the 21st century. We need to adopt practices that sustain a workforce, or, as Beer pointed out, we’re going to see people willing to work remotely for companies with few to no ties to Fort Wayne.
The Women’s Fund sees itself as “Your Partners in Change.” The Fund’s Employer Toolkit is a resource to help local business and community leaders identify best practices and procedures. It’s a solid place for employers and employees to advance new practices for generations to come.