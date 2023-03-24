House Bill 1365 is the kind of no-nonsense gun legislation that should make everyone safer. But this is Indiana, so even a law expanding the definition of a machine gun to include conversion devices could find opposition.
Put forward by Rep. Mitch Gore, D-Indianapolis, the bill moves to include devices that can be attached to a semi-automatic pistol to make the firearm function as a fully automatic machine gun. According to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, auto sears, which can be inexpensively made with a 3D printer, transform a handgun to fire up to 20 rounds per second until the trigger is released or the gun runs out of ammo.
If put into law, the regulation would not apply to people possessing “machine guns or other items” not required to be registered in the ATF’s National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.
“As a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment, I would never author or support legislation that would harm law-abiding gun owners,” Gore said last month when the bill passed the House by a margin of 68-24. “This legislation is simply a way to ensure that those who wish to do harm have a tougher time getting their hands on these devices, and if found with them, face justice.”
The rise of the auto sear, colloquially known as a Glock switch, has raised the pulses of law enforcement officials around the country. In April 2022, a gunman used a converted Glock handgun to kill six and injure 12 in Sacramento, California.
HB 1365 was amended in the Senate on Monday and will return to the House for a vote on the amendments, which should happen sometime next week, said Breanna Cooper, a spokesperson for Gore.
If the House agrees with the changes, we look for Gov. Eric Holcomb to sign this bill into law.
Gore’s bill has the support of the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council and the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association.
On Monday, the Senate voted 45-4 to send the revised bill back to the House. Earlier in the month, the Senate’s corrections and criminal law committee unanimously passed the bill.
Viewing the vote totals in both houses, it is safe to say the bill receives bipartisan support, showing that not every gun bill put forward by a Democrat should be reflexively viewed as an attempt to repress the Second Amendment rights of Hoosiers. Some ideas are just common sense.