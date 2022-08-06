OK, Potterheads and other hipster nerdlings, here’s today’s talking point – What Hogwarts house do you think best represents Indiana?
Using the lyrics from the Sorting Hat song, we know Gryffindor is made up of the brave at heart, known for their daring, nerve and chivalry. It’s everybody’s favorite house.
Hufflepuff is known to be just and loyal, a patient group that’s unafraid to toil. Ravenclaw is for the ready of mind, where those of wit and learning will find their kind. Finally, Slytherin is for cunning and ambitious kids who use any means to achieve their ends.
Using a combination of Google Trends and a survey of 1,000 Wizarding World website quiz-takers, USDISH’s analysis sorted Indiana into Ravenclaw.
OK, we can see it. We’re home to some world-class universities. But we sort of feel like Hufflepuff, too.
Indiana is one of 16 states sorted into Ravenclaw joining the likes of Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Oklahoma, New York and Pennsylvania.
Only three states were sorted into Gryffindor: Utah, Connecticut and Michigan. (Note, USDISH is based in Salt Lake City. We’re just putting it out there.)
The big surprise is that 27 states – more than half the country – were sorted into Slytherin, including Texas, California, Montana, Minnesota and Maine.
“Maybe people were more curious about the dark arts than light magic,” USDISH hypothesized. “Slytherin House was the most searched Hogwarts House in 27 states.”
Americans overall agreed with where their state was placed.
“Even Hufflepuff – all five states (Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Vermont, and Wyoming) – concurred that their people belonged in arguably the least popular house in Harry Potter lore,” USDISH said.
Take a further look at usdish.com/news/blog/each-states-harry-potter-hogwarts-house.