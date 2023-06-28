Good news: Indiana youth are smoking less! The 2022 Indiana Youth Tobacco Survey released Tuesday shows that tobacco use among Hoosiers youth is at the lowest measure in the past two decades.
With tobacco industry marketing in Indiana at an estimated $308 million, it’s a miracle to see these numbers. But this marvel might be short-lived if we aren’t vigilant in crushing smoking’s appeal.
The survey of more than 5,000 students taken last fall showed 1 in 50 high school students reported current use of cigarettes. (Middle school cigarette use is at 1 in 100 students.) Given that more than 30% of Hoosier high schoolers in 2000 smoked, the current rate is a bit of data to celebrate.
The biennial survey revealed that Hoosier youth continue to turn to e-cigarettes at lower rates than in previous years – 10.5% in 2022, down from 22.9% in 2018. Among e-cigarette smokers, the frequency of use rate has risen.
Hoosier youth, thankfully, are using tobacco products at rates lower than the U.S. average. Unfortunately, among youth who have never used e-cigarettes, about 20% of middle school and high school youth were deemed susceptible to future tobacco product experimentation or use, based on responses to specific survey questions.
Flavored tobacco products in e-cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars are another cause of concern. While these flavors and products are marketed to adults, the survey discovered that 74.5% of high school youth use flavored products, including mint, candy, fruit or chocolate flavors.
Although the legal age to purchase tobacco products was raised to 21 almost three years ago, 5 in 10 Hoosier youth surveyed thought it would be “somewhat” or “very easy” to get such products if they wanted them. About 4 in 10 Hoosier youth were exposed to tobacco ads – including e-cigarettes – on the internet.
“The majority of youth who reported use of tobacco products obtained them from social sources, such as having someone else buy tobacco for them or borrowing the products from a friend/family member,” the survey noted.
The fact that family members contribute to youth smoking is why – despite all the science about ingesting nerve-soothing, yet highly addictive, life-shortening chemicals – the phenomenon of smoking continues. And at what cost?
According to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, smoking contributes to 11,100 Hoosier deaths per year. Additionally, an estimated 700 nonsmokers die per year from secondhand smoke exposure. In Allen County, 630 deaths annually are attributed to smoking, and an additional 101 deaths are due to secondhand smoke.
Smoking is a hefty cost to smokers, their families and the community.
In the age of the influencer, the best voice to curb smoking is in the home, not only in words but action. Cigarette addiction shouldn’t be a generational trait.
In the meantime, the knowledge gained in this report is a chance for legislators to work with the state Department of Health and anti-smoking advocates to make sure the 2024 report will yield even better results. That should include revisiting an increase in the tobacco tax.